Agent gives HUGE update on Red Bull new driver rumours

Franco Colapinto could yet be on the Formula 1 grid in 2025, following comments from his agent and a plethora of speculation about a move to Red Bull.

21-year-old Colapinto has excelled since being given the second Williams seat after the release of Logan Sargeant, claiming five points in a struggling outfit, and bringing a challenge for much more experienced team-mate Alex Albon.

The Argentine will not be in a full-time seat with Williams in 2025 however, with the team opting to sign four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz instead following his displacement by Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari.

It means that Colapinto faces a spell on the sidelines away from the F1 grid, unless he opts to switch teams.

Franco Colapinto's influence in Argentina is growing

Could Colapinto leave Williams?

Sauber/Audi were reportedly planning a swoop for Colapinto, but instead opted to sign Gabriel Bortoleto for their second seat, while Red Bull have reportedly been preparing an offer for the 21-year-old.

It is not clear whether Colapinto would join the main Red Bull team alongside Max Verstappen, or join sister team VCARB while Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda are promoted into the hot seat in place of Sergio Perez.

Perez's form in 2024 has been dismal, and the Mexican has only scored 12 points in his last six events, with Red Bull dropping down to third in the constructors' championship.

However, Perez recently signed a new contract that will supposedly see him stay with the Milton Keynes outfit until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Now, Colapinto's manager has opened up on the Argentine's options for a 2025 drive, suggesting that he could be open to a team switch.

"It's no secret that there is a strong desire for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025," Maria Catarineu told the Campeones show.

"We are working towards that, even if I want to clarify that nothing has been decided, so I deny the rumours that we have heard that something has already been signed. We are with Williams, and we are continuing with Williams."

