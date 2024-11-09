F1 News Today: Agent gives HUGE Red Bull transfer update as Horner speaks out on Sainz move

Franco Colapinto could yet be on the Formula 1 grid in 2025, following comments from his agent and a plethora of speculation about a move to Red Bull.

Horner provides major Sainz Red Bull transfer UPDATE

Christian Horner has provided an update on rumours that Carlos Sainz could be set to ditch Williams for Red Bull in the future.

Mercedes reveal Hamilton close to 'serious PENALTY'

Mercedes have revealed that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were close to 'serious' penalties during the Brazilian Grand Prix.

FIA confirm major championship CHANGE with points boost

The FIA have confirmed a championship change as they plan to award a major points boost.

FIA chief in SURPRISE Trump election post

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to Instagram to congratulate Donald Trump on his US election victory.

