F1 News Today: Agent gives HUGE Red Bull transfer update as Horner speaks out on Sainz move
Franco Colapinto could yet be on the Formula 1 grid in 2025, following comments from his agent and a plethora of speculation about a move to Red Bull.
Horner provides major Sainz Red Bull transfer UPDATE
Christian Horner has provided an update on rumours that Carlos Sainz could be set to ditch Williams for Red Bull in the future.
Mercedes reveal Hamilton close to 'serious PENALTY'
Mercedes have revealed that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were close to 'serious' penalties during the Brazilian Grand Prix.
FIA confirm major championship CHANGE with points boost
The FIA have confirmed a championship change as they plan to award a major points boost.
FIA chief in SURPRISE Trump election post
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to Instagram to congratulate Donald Trump on his US election victory.
Latest News
F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement
- 16 minutes ago
Wolff confirms big Mercedes release ahead of Las Vegas GP
- 1 hour ago
Wolff reveals Hamilton DECLINE in brutal swipe at F1 champion
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Agent gives HUGE Red Bull transfer update as Horner speaks out on Sainz move
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull announce Perez release as Ferrari star joins new team IMMEDIATELY - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Wolff GHOSTED over Hamilton Ferrari move
- Yesterday 22:57
