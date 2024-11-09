Wolff confirms big Mercedes release ahead of Las Vegas GP
Wolff confirms big Mercedes release ahead of Las Vegas GP
Toto Wolff has confirmed a huge Mercedes release ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Following an intense triple header in Austin, Mexico and Brazil, F1 once again enters a brief hiatus as the sport prepares to return to Las Vegas.
However, the break could not have come at a better time for Mercedes, as their performance woes have allowed them to fall behind their rivals, and have emerged from the last three races with only 43 points.
The pace of Lewis Hamilton has also raised concern with his recent results, after crashing out in Austin and making a Q1 exit in Brazil.
Why has Lewis Hamilton’s performance declined?
Following the Brazilian GP, Hamilton described the Mercedes as the ‘worst ride’ of his career, and seemed mentally defeated yet again in the 2024 season.
The seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari in 2025, where the Scuderia look much improved with back-to-back wins in Austin and Mexico.
Ferrari have also usurped Red Bull for second in the constructors’ championship, which bodes well for Hamilton who will be eager to fight for the title in 2025.
Prior to his departure Hamilton was involved in one last project as Mercedes prepares for the release of a book about the team Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane.
Wolff took to social media to confirm that in the UK the book has been released for all Mercedes fans to enjoy.
"Toto has his copy, have you got yours?” the caption read on Instagram has Wolff presented a copy of the book to the camera.
“Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane, is OUT NOW in the UK!”
