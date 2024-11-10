Shock Perez REPLACEMENT option emerges as F1 stars blindsided

Pressure continues to pile on Sergio Perez at Red Bull, as a shock driver has been linked to replace the struggling Formula 1 star at the expense of favoured contenders.

Perez's season has nosedived since his last podium finish back in China, having failed to record as much as a top-five finish in his last 15 grands prix while team-mate Max Verstappen stands on the brink of securing his fourth consecutive drivers' championship.

That includes non-points finishes in his last two grands prix as Red Bull continue to struggle in a now unlikely bid to retain their constructors' crown, sitting third behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Perez signed a new deal which on paper keeps him at the team until the end of the 2025 season but such is the 34-year-old's decline this term, there has been much speculation over his future.

Sergio Perez has struggled alongside Max Verstappen this season

RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda hope for Red Bull promotion

Who will drive for Red Bull in F1 2025 season?

Following the mid-season dismissal of Daniel Ricciardo, it was thought that the team led by Christian Horner were considering a straight shootout between RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda to make the step up and become Verstappen's new team-mate for the F1 2025 season.

But now, Williams' mid-season arrival Franco Colapinto has been tipped to be a more deserving candidate by three-time F1 race winner Johnny Herbert having impressed many throughout the paddock since replacing Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix and scoring a highly respectable five points in just six races.

Rumours over Red Bull's interest increased during the Brazilian Grand Prix after Horner was seen leaving the Williams hospitality unit in the Interlagos paddock.

“There has been chatter about Sergio Perez being replaced, what Sergio brings to the team in terms of sponsorship and whether Colapinto could do the same with his Argentine sponsors and that would work out," Herbert said.

“Both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have done a really good job. RB have two good drivers but if you look at Colapinto and what he has achieved in the Williams which is not quite as good as the RB car, he has impressed more.

But Williams' mid-season F1 star Franco Colapinto has impressed

“When you listen to what you hear in the paddock, Colapinto is the one who needs to get the chance.

“They have all proved they have that raw speed. It’s taken a little bit longer for Yuki but they’ve stuck with him at RB and he is now achieving and was unlucky not to get on to the podium in Brazil.

“Liam has been able to jump in and his qualifying is very good as his race pace. The one I’d like to see is Colapinto who unlike the other two, hasn’t got a seat and he has more than earned the chance from what we have seen so far.”

