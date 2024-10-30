F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
A Formula 1 star has dropped a huge hint over their 2025 future after receiving an ‘offer’ from Red Bull.
The F1 grid will undergo a seismic change next season, with drivers switching teams up and down the grid, triggered by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli will replace the champion at the team, whilst displaced Ferrari star, Carlos Sainz, will move to Williams.
Sainz’s arrival at Williams in 2025 will push aside current driver Franco Colapinto, who has impressed team boss James Vowles with his pace and mature performances in the last five races.
Will we see Franco Colapinto in F1 next year?
The Argentinian has also earnt more points than previous drivers Logan Sargeant and Nicholas Latifi combined, but could himself without a seat in 2025.
Audi and RB are the only two teams yet to confirm their driver lineup for next year, although with uncertainty surrounding Sergio Perez, it would not be a surprise to see a vacancy open up at Red Bull, either.
According to reports, Red Bull have even made an offer to sign Colapinto for next season, although it is unknown whether this is for VCARB or Red Bull.
After he has previously made it clear he wishes to remain within the Williams family, Colapinto has now responded to these rumours, dropping a big hint over his F1 plans for 2025 at the same time.
READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance
"No, at the moment, I don't understand much of what they are talking about. I don't know from where it came from," Colapinto said to F1 TV.
"I don't have any seat for next year, and at the moment, I'm not racing Formula 1. I'm probably going to be racing somewhere else."
Despite seemingly willing to go elsewhere and race next season, Colapinto reiterated that his long-term aim is to be an F1 driver.
"So look, it's going to be maybe a year that I'm not going to be here, but I hope to be showing that I deserve a seat here enough to come back in '26 or '27," the Williams driver added.
"It is my goal, and it's why I'm doing what I can race after race."
READ MORE: Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
- 11 minutes ago
Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments
- 56 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo receives Red Bull OFFER as Horner admits ‘difficult’ Perez decision - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo receives fresh F1 OFFER following axe
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec