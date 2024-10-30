F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'

A Formula 1 star has dropped a huge hint over their 2025 future after receiving an ‘offer’ from Red Bull.

The F1 grid will undergo a seismic change next season, with drivers switching teams up and down the grid, triggered by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli will replace the champion at the team, whilst displaced Ferrari star, Carlos Sainz, will move to Williams.

Sainz’s arrival at Williams in 2025 will push aside current driver Franco Colapinto, who has impressed team boss James Vowles with his pace and mature performances in the last five races.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next year

Carlos Sainz will move to Williams in 2025

Will we see Franco Colapinto in F1 next year?

The Argentinian has also earnt more points than previous drivers Logan Sargeant and Nicholas Latifi combined, but could himself without a seat in 2025.

Audi and RB are the only two teams yet to confirm their driver lineup for next year, although with uncertainty surrounding Sergio Perez, it would not be a surprise to see a vacancy open up at Red Bull, either.

According to reports, Red Bull have even made an offer to sign Colapinto for next season, although it is unknown whether this is for VCARB or Red Bull.

After he has previously made it clear he wishes to remain within the Williams family, Colapinto has now responded to these rumours, dropping a big hint over his F1 plans for 2025 at the same time.

READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

Will we see Franco Colapinto at RB in 2025?

"No, at the moment, I don't understand much of what they are talking about. I don't know from where it came from," Colapinto said to F1 TV.

"I don't have any seat for next year, and at the moment, I'm not racing Formula 1. I'm probably going to be racing somewhere else."

Despite seemingly willing to go elsewhere and race next season, Colapinto reiterated that his long-term aim is to be an F1 driver.

"So look, it's going to be maybe a year that I'm not going to be here, but I hope to be showing that I deserve a seat here enough to come back in '26 or '27," the Williams driver added.

"It is my goal, and it's why I'm doing what I can race after race."

READ MORE: Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement

Related