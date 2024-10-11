close global

Audi F1 driver signing saga takes MAJOR twist

A Formula 1 star has made a huge revelation, producing a shock twist in the Audi driver signing saga.

The 2025 driver market was thrown into chaos when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari with drivers up and down the grid making dramatic career switches.

As a consequence of Hamilton's move, current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was displaced, with the Scuderia opting not to renew his contract for next season.

The Spaniard was initially tipped to join Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, however, Sainz instead opted to join Williams where he will partner Alex Albon.

Silly season in 2024 has been dictated by the moves of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz will join Williams in 2025

Who will drive for Audi in 2025?

Only one seat remains unfilled on the 2025 grid, with Audi yet to confirm who will line-up alongside Nico Hulkenberg for next year.

In recent weeks a new name has entered the race, with current Williams driver Franco Colapinto tipped to take the final seat.

The team replaced an underperforming Logan Sargeant with the young star following the Dutch GP, and Colapinto has since impressed bosses with his performances. However, Colapinto will have to make way for Sainz next season, with Williams boss James Vowles hoping to help him secure a seat elsewhere on the grid.

In a major twist, the Argentinian star may have other plans.

Franco Colapinto wants to remain with Williams

"I want to stay in Williams, I love this team, and I love how they work,” he said to Autosport.

“I think you need to be grateful and they are the first ones to give me the opportunity to be in an F1 car.

"I would love to get an opportunity in the future with this team. If not, I have no idea about options, but my plan A is to stay in the team.

"They invested a lot in me since I was in the younger categories, and I'm grateful for all of that."

F1 Standings

