Audi F1 driver signing saga takes MAJOR twist
Audi F1 driver signing saga takes MAJOR twist
A Formula 1 star has made a huge revelation, producing a shock twist in the Audi driver signing saga.
The 2025 driver market was thrown into chaos when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari with drivers up and down the grid making dramatic career switches.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen PUNISHMENT verdict delivered as FIA make huge announcement
READ MORE: Hamilton dealt shock snub as F1 DREAM TEAM revealed
As a consequence of Hamilton's move, current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was displaced, with the Scuderia opting not to renew his contract for next season.
The Spaniard was initially tipped to join Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, however, Sainz instead opted to join Williams where he will partner Alex Albon.
READ MORE: Wolff admits Hamilton replacement error in SHOCK revelation
Who will drive for Audi in 2025?
Only one seat remains unfilled on the 2025 grid, with Audi yet to confirm who will line-up alongside Nico Hulkenberg for next year.
In recent weeks a new name has entered the race, with current Williams driver Franco Colapinto tipped to take the final seat.
The team replaced an underperforming Logan Sargeant with the young star following the Dutch GP, and Colapinto has since impressed bosses with his performances. However, Colapinto will have to make way for Sainz next season, with Williams boss James Vowles hoping to help him secure a seat elsewhere on the grid.
In a major twist, the Argentinian star may have other plans.
READ MORE: Mercedes star PROUD after brave Hamilton health announcement
"I want to stay in Williams, I love this team, and I love how they work,” he said to Autosport.
“I think you need to be grateful and they are the first ones to give me the opportunity to be in an F1 car.
"I would love to get an opportunity in the future with this team. If not, I have no idea about options, but my plan A is to stay in the team.
"They invested a lot in me since I was in the younger categories, and I'm grateful for all of that."
READ MORE: Verstappen facing major FIA penalty in HUGE Norris title boost
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 announce NEW CAR to arrive ahead of 2025
- 31 minutes ago
Audi F1 driver signing saga takes MAJOR twist
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton THREAT declared in stunning Ferrari verdict
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen PUNISHMENT verdict delivered as FIA make huge announcement
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo set for SHOCK 2025 offer as Wolff admits Hamilton replacement error - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
McLaren chief drops shock update on move away from F1
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec