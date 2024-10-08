Verstappen facing major FIA penalty in HUGE Norris title boost
Verstappen facing major FIA penalty in HUGE Norris title boost
The FIA could yet play a role in the fierce championship battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
There is a real fight for the Formula 1 drivers' championship this year, with Red Bull star Verstappen top of the standings ahead of McLaren ace Norris at present.
Verstappen has a commanding lead, too, sitting 52 points ahead of the British driver with just six rounds of the season remaining.
However, McLaren arguably have the quickest car in the sport right now, and, it appears the FIA could yet hand the British driver a boost, too.
Max Verstappen facing FIA penalty
Verstappen opted to take a 10-place grid penalty in Spa before the summer break as a result of changing his engine, effectively ruling out any chance of securing a victory.
Now, there is the possibility of another punishment over the final months of the year, which could land a further blow to his championship bid and thus a boost to Norris'.
According to BBC F1 reporter Andrew Benson, there is talk that the three-time world champion could be forced to take another engine penalty before the season is out, with no talk yet of Norris having to do the same.
Responding to a fan question asking whether this was a possibility for either of the top two drivers, Benson said: "There is no confirmation on either side yet - teams keep these sorts of things to themselves until the last possible moment.
"There is said to be a possibility Verstappen will have take another engine before the end of the season - and therefore get a five-place grid penalty - but that is not confirmed.
"With Norris there has been no suggestion of it, he has not had a penalty yet.
"He has used all his permitted four engines already - but the same is true of every driver."
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec