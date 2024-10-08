Verstappen facing major FIA penalty in HUGE Norris title boost

The FIA could yet play a role in the fierce championship battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

There is a real fight for the Formula 1 drivers' championship this year, with Red Bull star Verstappen top of the standings ahead of McLaren ace Norris at present.

Verstappen has a commanding lead, too, sitting 52 points ahead of the British driver with just six rounds of the season remaining.

However, McLaren arguably have the quickest car in the sport right now, and, it appears the FIA could yet hand the British driver a boost, too.

Max Verstappen currently tops the F1 drivers' standings in 2024

Max Verstappen is battling it out for the drivers' title with Lando Norris

Max Verstappen facing FIA penalty

Verstappen opted to take a 10-place grid penalty in Spa before the summer break as a result of changing his engine, effectively ruling out any chance of securing a victory.

Now, there is the possibility of another punishment over the final months of the year, which could land a further blow to his championship bid and thus a boost to Norris'.

According to BBC F1 reporter Andrew Benson, there is talk that the three-time world champion could be forced to take another engine penalty before the season is out, with no talk yet of Norris having to do the same.

Max Verstappen is facing the possibility of further FIA punishment

Responding to a fan question asking whether this was a possibility for either of the top two drivers, Benson said: "There is no confirmation on either side yet - teams keep these sorts of things to themselves until the last possible moment.

"There is said to be a possibility Verstappen will have take another engine before the end of the season - and therefore get a five-place grid penalty - but that is not confirmed.

"With Norris there has been no suggestion of it, he has not had a penalty yet.

"He has used all his permitted four engines already - but the same is true of every driver."

