FIA announce outcome of Piastri inspection as samples taken after Austrian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri’s McLaren was subjected to extensive inspections after the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, and the FIA have announced the outcome of their analysis.

The Australian driver was unable to snatch a race victory away from team-mate Lando Norris at the Red Bull Ring, and ultimately Piastri had to be content with second place.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris disqualification verdict announced as FIA confirm race result

Following Sunday’s grand prix, the FIA released their race scrutineering document, where they detailed that a fuel and engine oil sample had been taken from Piastri’s car in a standard procedure.

Each sample was taken and analysed, where the FIA confirmed that both were in compliance with the regulations and were approved for use prior to the competition.

Therefore, Piastri passed all inspections and maintained his second place finish from the Austrian GP.

McLaren dominate Austrian GP

Norris and Piastri secured a one-two for McLaren in Austria

McLaren’s one-two finish in Austria once again reasserted their dominance, after a tumultuous outing in Canada where Norris crashed out of the race following a battle with team-mate Piastri.

The pair continued this fight in Austria, as Norris and Piastri switched places for the lead in a thrilling spectacle that, thankfully, did not end in the barriers.

Norris also clinched a crucial race win at the Austrian GP, his first since Monaco, and bolstered his championship hopes after disappointment in Montreal.

Whilst late concerns emerged after the race about the wear of the plank underneath Norris’ car, the FIA confirmed his McLaren was legal and he avoided disqualification.

Only 15 points separate Piastri and Norris in the standings, with Max Verstappen a staggering 46 points away from the Brit in second, after a costly DNF at the Red Bull Ring.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Austrian Grand Prix

Related