F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have announced the final classification for the Austrian Grand Prix after an action-packed F1 race at the Red Bull Ring that saw plenty of late drama.

Things kicked off with a bang in Austria, when Carlos Sainz failed to move off the starting grid on the formation lap which delayed the start of the race.

When the grand prix finally got underway, Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli collided on lap one of the Austrian GP, after the Mercedes star locked-up into Turn 3 and hit the champion.

Both drivers retired from the race, and Antonelli was given a three-place grid penalty for the British GP following a trip to the stewards.

However, it was McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who kept the entertainment alive as they produced a series of overtakes for the lead, but in the end it was the Brit who crossed the finish line in first.

Norris has kept his championship hopes alive with a commanding performance throughout the Austrian GP weekend, with Piastri finishing second and Charles Leclerc closing out the podium positions.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Austrian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

2025 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2025

*Colapinto given a five-second time penalty after incident with Piastri

**Tsunoda given a 10-second time penalty after a collision with Colapinto



FASTEST LAP: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:07.924 on lap 59



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

