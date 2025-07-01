How Max Verstappen remains one incident from RACE BAN
Following the Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen may have a little breathing space with regards to his penalty points, but the F1 champion’s race ban saga is not over just yet.
Up until Austria, Verstappen was one incident and a penalty point away from a race ban, with 11 points on his FIA super licence meaning that an additional point would have taken him to the 12-point threshold in 12 months.
However, the Dutchman managed to stay out of trouble in Canada and Austria, and two points have fallen off his licence on June 30, taking him down to the total of nine.
Whilst a race ban is no longer perilously close, the champion remains the driver with the most amount of penalty points on the grid.
Verstappen also has to wait until October this year before a further two points are deducted, and any number of incidents could happen between now and then.
The FIA recently published their penalty guidelines, which offers some indication of the sheer number of incidents a driver can receive a handful of penalty points for if they step out of line.
Verstappen himself collected three for purposefully crashing into George Russell at the Spanish GP, and whilst it is unlikely the champion will attempt a similar manoeuvre again in 2025, Yuki Tsunoda’s two penalty points in Austria demonstrate how easy it can be for a driver to make a split-second error.
With up to four penalty points able to be issued for a single incident depending on its severity, Verstappen is still just one incident away from reaching that 12-point threshold for an automatic race ban.
Verstappen has nine more race weekends to survive before a further two points are dropped from his super licence, after October's Mexican GP.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - No points
Ollie Bearman - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 1, 2024
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|September 1, 2025
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
