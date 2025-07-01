How Max Verstappen remains one incident from RACE BAN

Following the Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen may have a little breathing space with regards to his penalty points, but the F1 champion’s race ban saga is not over just yet.

Up until Austria, Verstappen was one incident and a penalty point away from a race ban, with 11 points on his FIA super licence meaning that an additional point would have taken him to the 12-point threshold in 12 months.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris disqualification verdict announced as FIA confirm race result

However, the Dutchman managed to stay out of trouble in Canada and Austria, and two points have fallen off his licence on June 30, taking him down to the total of nine.

Whilst a race ban is no longer perilously close, the champion remains the driver with the most amount of penalty points on the grid.

Verstappen also has to wait until October this year before a further two points are deducted, and any number of incidents could happen between now and then.

The FIA recently published their penalty guidelines, which offers some indication of the sheer number of incidents a driver can receive a handful of penalty points for if they step out of line.

Verstappen himself collected three for purposefully crashing into George Russell at the Spanish GP, and whilst it is unlikely the champion will attempt a similar manoeuvre again in 2025, Yuki Tsunoda’s two penalty points in Austria demonstrate how easy it can be for a driver to make a split-second error.

Verstappen has so far avoided a race ban

With up to four penalty points able to be issued for a single incident depending on its severity, Verstappen is still just one incident away from reaching that 12-point threshold for an automatic race ban.

Verstappen has nine more race weekends to survive before a further two points are dropped from his super licence, after October's Mexican GP.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025 June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026 June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Charles Leclerc - Zero points



Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Zero points



Franco Colapinto - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - No points

Ollie Bearman - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026 May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026

Alex Albon - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date September 1, 2024 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda 2 September 1, 2025

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

READ MORE: FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

Related