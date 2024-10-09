FIA announces NEW boss in major leadership change

The FIA has announced a huge leadership shakeup, with two new appointments confirmed.

Formula 1's governing body has been in the spotlight a lot of late, due to the ongoing swearing row between themselves and three-time champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was given the F1 equivalent of community service by the FIA after swearing in a press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix and the Dutchman did not take kindly to it, since threatening that he could leave the sport due to 'silly' rules.

Lewis Hamilton has also recently been critical of the FIA in recent weeks - specifically president Mohammed Ben Sulayem - whom he felt made comments with a 'racial element' ahead of the last race.

Max Verstappen has recently been in a public spat with the FIA

Lewis Hamilton was critical of comments made by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently

FIA announce new boss

Now, the FIA has revealed two new hires that they hope will improve the organisation moving forward.

In an official press release, the FIA confirmed the appointments of Alberto Villarreal as FIA General Manager and Alessandra Malhame as Senior HR Director.

Speaking on the appointment, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed his delight and confidence in their ability to deliver.

"I am delighted to welcome Alberto and Alessandra to the team," Ben Sulayem said.

"With Alberto’s vast leadership experience, I am confident he will drive sustainability in our financial performance, governance and operations and deliver value for our members.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

"Alessandra brings a wealth of HR expertise to the federation. I am confident she will ensure the development of our most precious commodity – our people."

Elsewhere, the hires themselves spoke, too, with Villareal explaining: "It is an honour to join the FIA at such a pivotal time.

"I look forward to working with members, the President, the leadership team and all staff to achieve our shared goals of reform and growth."

Malhame also revealed the focus of her new role: "The strength of any thriving organisation lies in its people.

"My focus at the FIA will be on fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation, simplifying processes, and empowering employees to achieve our shared goals."

