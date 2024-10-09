Verstappen 'love affair' could see SHOCK Mercedes switch
Verstappen 'love affair' could see SHOCK Mercedes switch
An ex-Formula 1 team boss has revealed why he believes Max Verstappen could make a stunning switch to Mercedes in the future.
The Red Bull star has been linked with a move to his rivals throughout this season, having been considered a potential replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit bombshell emerges as CORRUPTION charge made
READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut BLOCKED over Mercedes contract complication
Verstappen refused to be drawn on such speculation, insisting that he would be staying with his current employers next year, resulting in Kimi Antonelli being handed the coveted spot alongside George Russell at Mercedes.
However, he has looked far from happy in 2024, with his woeful run of form in recent months allowing McLaren's Lando Norris to emerge as a realistic threat to his drivers' championship crown.
Verstappen has shown signs of frustration during this eight-race winless stretch, lamenting the performance of his normally dependable car.
Verstappen's 'love affair' with rivals
Verstappen's ongoing struggles have sparked rumours that he may look for a change of scenery from 2026, with Mercedes once again being tipped as a potential destination.
And that possibility has a good chance of becoming a reality, according to former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.
The Italian hinted at the positive relationship between Verstappen, his father Jos, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as a key factor which could be pivotal in deciding the three-time champion's future.
READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
"Yes," he told City AM when asked whether Verstappen could leave Red Bull. "I’d like to see him at Red Bull because for me, he’s a threat. He is Red Bull.
"I think if he goes, he’s going to Mercedes. There seems to be a long love affair there and Jos gets on very well with Toto.
"It could be exciting and I think Toto is in a good position. He can pick Max if he is available.
"He is running a business and you need to get the best team to win championships."
READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 returns to Africa as Red Bull meet high demand
- 45 minutes ago
Verstappen 'love affair' could see SHOCK Mercedes switch
- 1 hour ago
FIA approved circuit announce F1 ENTRY plans
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen exit bombshell emerges as CORRUPTION charge made
- 3 hours ago
New F1 team bid given MAJOR update after official statement
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari star signs for NEW TEAM ahead of 2025
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec