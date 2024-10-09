close global

Verstappen 'love affair' could see SHOCK Mercedes switch

An ex-Formula 1 team boss has revealed why he believes Max Verstappen could make a stunning switch to Mercedes in the future.

The Red Bull star has been linked with a move to his rivals throughout this season, having been considered a potential replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen refused to be drawn on such speculation, insisting that he would be staying with his current employers next year, resulting in Kimi Antonelli being handed the coveted spot alongside George Russell at Mercedes.

However, he has looked far from happy in 2024, with his woeful run of form in recent months allowing McLaren's Lando Norris to emerge as a realistic threat to his drivers' championship crown.

Verstappen has shown signs of frustration during this eight-race winless stretch, lamenting the performance of his normally dependable car.

Max Verstappen is battling Lando Norris for the 2024 drivers' title
Toto Wolff has previously admitted he would love to work with Verstappen

Verstappen's 'love affair' with rivals

Verstappen's ongoing struggles have sparked rumours that he may look for a change of scenery from 2026, with Mercedes once again being tipped as a potential destination.

And that possibility has a good chance of becoming a reality, according to former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

The Italian hinted at the positive relationship between Verstappen, his father Jos, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as a key factor which could be pivotal in deciding the three-time champion's future.

Ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner has tipped Verstappen to join rivals

"Yes," he told City AM when asked whether Verstappen could leave Red Bull. "I’d like to see him at Red Bull because for me, he’s a threat. He is Red Bull.

"I think if he goes, he’s going to Mercedes. There seems to be a long love affair there and Jos gets on very well with Toto.

"It could be exciting and I think Toto is in a good position. He can pick Max if he is available.

"He is running a business and you need to get the best team to win championships."

