Verstappen CONFIRMS F1 future amid Red Bull and Mercedes speculation
Red Bull star and three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen looks set to remain with the team into next season after comments made ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman's future has been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the 2024 season following inner turmoil at Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari.
Verstappen is one of several names to have been linked with Hamilton's soon-to-be vacant Mercedes seat, with team chief Toto Wolff even revealing at one stage that the reigning world champion was their first choice to replace their outgoing British star.
In recent weeks, Mercedes' interest had appeared to zone in on Formula 2 and junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, but following fresh comments from Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius at the Spanish Grand Prix, the rumour mill once again opened.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?
Given comments from key figures at Mercedes, Verstappen's future was naturally a topic of discussion in an FIA press conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's race in Austria.
When quizzed on his future, Verstappen told the media: "I don't think that is how Formula 1 works, where you could suddenly say 'bye guys,"
"I have a long contract with the team and I'm very happy where I am at.
"We are focusing on next year with things that we can implement on the car, so I guess that should say enough for where I am driving next year."
Verstappen was pushed for a yes or no answer, to which he responded: "You didn't get that out of my answer before?", he replied.
"Yes. We're working on next year's car and the thing is that when you are very focused on that, it means you are driving for that team."
Verstappen and Red Bull both currently top both the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively.
If things stay that way, the Dutchman will secure a fourth consecutive world championship, whilst Red Bull will claim a third straight constructors' title.
Verstappen is currently contracted to the Milton Keynes-based Austrian team until 2028.
