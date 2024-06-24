F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 weather forecast - storms in Spielberg?

Here's a look at what the weather looks like for this year's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Spielberg marks the 11th round of the season and the second race in the first triple header of the year (British Grand Prix follows).

The Austrian Grand Prix also welcomes the third Sprint of the season following China and Miami, with Austin, Brazil, and Qatar remaining on the schedule to host the 100km race this year.

However, unlike the mostly sunny and dry conditions witnessed in Barcelona, the weather in Spielberg promises to be a different story altogether with early forecasts suggesting that rain could well play a part during the whole weekend.

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Here's a breakdown of the latest forecast for the three days of the race weekend:

Friday, June 28: FP1 and Sprint Qualifying

The first day of on-track action is set for potentially disruptive weather, with thundery showers and light winds on the cards throughout the day.

The risk of rain sits at around 24% during the sole practice session of the weekend, while Sprint qualifying later in the day faces a slightly lower 20% chance.

High temperatures will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, dropping to a low of 13 degrees overnight.

Saturday, June 29: Sprint and Qualifying

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, with the potential for rain hovering around 38% during the Sprint race and rising to 50% during qualifying.

With a high of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees, the weather continues to be an unpredictable variable for teams to factor into their setup decisions.

Sunday, June 30: Race

Sunday's race looks set to be the most affected by the potential downpours with a 58% chance of rain hanging over the 3pm local time start.

Highs are expected to dip slightly to 24 degrees Celsius, while lows remain at 13 degrees. Humidity will be a factor with a reading of 63%, and light winds are expected to blow from the south east.

Related