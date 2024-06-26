close global

Fresh Verstappen offensive launched by Mercedes CEO with Red Bull future uncertain

Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius has confirmed his interest in three-time champion Max Verstappen – and wants to get the Dutchman into his car.

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational move from the Silver Arrows to Ferrari from 2025 on a multi-year deal has blown the driver market wide open, with several seats still available for next season.

Mercedes are searching for the seven-time champion’s replacement, with numerous drivers being mentioned in the running to take the vacant seat alongside George Russell.

While team principal Toto Wolff has stated that they are not in a rush to confirm their new driver, it is looking more and more likely that the Brackley-based team are preparing Andrea Kimi Antonelli for the seat.

Mercedes are searching for Lewis Hamilton's replacement
The drama at Red Bull have left Max Verstappen's future uncertain

Kallenius: Verstappen would look good in Silver

But it has been no secret that Wolff is interested in bringing Verstappen to the team, with his future at Red Bull being thrown into uncertainty following the drama earlier on in the season.

The allegations against Christian Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague – which was later ruled as no wrongdoing being done – led to speculation that several key figures within the team could leave.

Legendary engineer and designer Adrian Newey has already confirmed his departure and Verstappen has also been linked with an exit, with there being a clause in his contract that could allow him to leave the team if Helmut Marko does.

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany, Mercedes chief Kallenius spoke about his interest in the Dutchman and the possibility of bringing him to the team, especially with the 2026 regulations that brings uncertainty about the performance of the teams.

"The best drivers want to drive the best cars. Our job is to create the best package," he explained, referring to Verstappen.

"It's also about 2026: it's a new beginning, new luck and new rules. That's also an opportunity for everyone - who knows what will happen? But he would look good dressed in silver, wouldn't he?"

