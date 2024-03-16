Rival F1 boss points how Red Bull brought 'drama' on themselves during Horner saga

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has issued some guidance to Red Bull around their handling of the Christian Horner saga.

The world champions' team principal Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct, following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female member of staff - allegations he vehemently denied throughout.

READ MORE: Hamilton BLASTS F1 over handling of Horner controversy

Horner, 50, was cleared of any wrongdoing by the investigation, conducted by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand, but speculation over his future, and the future of multiple key figures has been rife.

Chief technical officer Adrian Newey, Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko were all linked with moves away, with Marko even holding talks with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, where a potential suspension for the 80-year-old was discussed.

Verstappen gave his team an ultimatum during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, telling Red Bull that he would not stick around if Marko was given the boot, while his father admitted to having a 'falling out' with Horner.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Horner and Marko ‘can give you rewards’ claims F1 prodigy

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

Wolff: We're treated to a lot of drama

Newey and Marko's futures seem to have been clarified for now, although Sky Sports F1 presenter David Croft has recently suggested that Lewis Hamilton should be working on a deal to pull Newey to Ferrari, when he joins the team in 2025.

Wolff believes that the speculation and rumours that followed the initial investigation may not have been quite so intrusive, had Red Bull been more transparent with the situation in the first place.

Toto Wolff has spoken out

“From the outside, we're treated to a lot of drama," Horner's rival boss told oe24.

"But for a team like Red Bull, a situation like this isn't great. Not saying everything only makes it more interesting, leading to more questions, more stories, more speculation.”

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Related