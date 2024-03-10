Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out about rumours of a potential suspension from the team, following a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Marko confirmed to Austrian TV during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that he was to have a meeting with Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff regarding his position in the team, following rumours of a potential suspension.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen backed the 80-year-old, stating that he would not stay with the Milton Keynes-based outfit if Marko was to be given the boot.

The meeting with Mintzlaff is understood to have taken place on Saturday morning, just hours before the start of the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Marko's future Red Bull plans revealed

Following this meeting with the managing director of the wider Red Bull brand, Marko confirmed that Mintzlaff had been at the circuit for just a few hours, but that talks had been positive.

The Red Bull advisor has been with the Formula 1 team since their inception into the sport back in 2005, and hopes to maintain his position into the future.

"It was a very good conversation," he told Sky Germany ahead of the race in Saudi Arabia.

"Of course calmness needs to return to the team. That is a priority, but we agreed on all points.

"I'll carry on," the Austrian defiantly clarified, before talking about his length of contract with the world champions: "Three years, but as I said, things have to calm down."

