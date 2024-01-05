Red Bull and Marko make contract conclusion decision

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 10:44

Red Bull and Helmut Marko have reportedly come to an agreement over the conclusion of his Red Bull contract.

Marko's future had been uncertain with the world champions and there was speculation that he was on the cusp of reducing his role or even cutting his ties with them at the conclusion of his contract in 2023.

But towards the end of December, Marko revealed he would stay with the team through the 2024 campaign - attending all 24 races for the season under a new deal.

It put an end to speculation over his future but now reports of more details of his tenure with the team have been unveiled.

According to the Mirror, Red Bull and Marko have agreed a new three-year deal meaning he will be staying with the team until he is at least 83.

The report adds that Marko will continue to work as a key adviser to team principal Christian Horner.

Given Marko is not an official employee of the racing team, his salary will not count towards the team's budget cap.

Marko's extension at the team could be good news for the likes of Lawson, who he remains keen to promote to an F1 seat in the near future after starring as a stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo last term.

Helmut Marko (left) will continue to work alongside Christian Horner (right) at Red Bull

There had been questions surrounding the future of Helmut Marko at the team

Helmut Marko has been working with Red Bull since the team's inception in 2005

Marko not slowing down

Marko revealed that despite his advancing years, he has no intention of slowing down despite teams facing what could be a taxing record 24-race season.

"My future has been clarified in a positive sense," he told OE24.

"Everything will proceed as planned. What if I do all 24 races? Yes, and it won't be stressful for me.

"If I said to myself that this is a crazy schedule, it would be difficult.

"The reality is I tell myself that Australia is beautiful and I can't wait to be in Melbourne.

"I will continue my work for Red Bull Racing from 11am on Friday morning to Sunday evening. I cannot wait."

