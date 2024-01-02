Marko raises fresh doubts over Perez F1 future

Matthew Hobkinson

Helmut Marko has raised fresh concerns over the future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he insisted that Liam Lawson should drive 'a few more races' before the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Despite impressing during his five-race stint at AlphaTauri following Daniel Ricciardo's injury layoff, Lawson will be without a seat in 2024.

Instead, the New Zealander will carry out the role of a reserve driver for both AlphaTauri and Red Bull.

Yet speaking back in October, Marko was adamant that Lawson will be driving an F1 car in 2025.

Sergio Perez endured a difficult season with Red Bull in 2023 despite claiming P2 in the drivers' championship

Liam Lawson impressed during his brief time behind the wheel of an AlphaTauri

“He is a tough racer and one of the strongest drivers ever in a duel," he told Kleine Zeitung.

“With the role as reserve driver, he has a big task next year but by 2025 at the latest, he will be in a Formula 1 car anyway.”

Marko coy on Perez F1 future

Perez's future in the sport, meanwhile, has faced severe scrutiny, with some tipping Ricciardo to replace the Mexican at Red Bull.

Marko has now has thrown more fuel on the fire, after he insisted that despite Perez being locked in for 2024, there were no guarantees he would remain at the team after that.

Helmut Marko may have raised a few eyebrows with his latest comments

"As of now he will fulfil his contract until the end of 2024, then we'll see," Marko told Austrian outlet oe24.

And when pushed on his comments regarding Lawson driving in F1 before 2025, he added: "Yes, and before that he should at least drive a few more races so that we can see where his potential really lies."

All eyes will be on Lawson therefore next season, as the only way the 21-year-old can take part in an F1 race before 2025 will be if one of the current grid vacates their cockpit...

