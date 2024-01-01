Sky Sports F1 pundit believes Lawson would give F1 team 'more optimal' driver lineup

Sam Cook

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes that one particular Formula 1 team could do with appointing the services of Liam Lawson.

He thinks that Lawson would improve AlphaTauri's driver lineup, suggesting that Yuki Tsunoda should have been replaced when the two spots at the Faenza-based team were up for grabs.

Lawson dazzled when deputising for Daniel Ricciardo while the latter was ruled out after injuring his hand at the Dutch Grand Prix, and the 21-year-old produced some fine performances.

He claimed his first points in the sport at the Singapore GP and, over the five races in which he competed, was only beaten by Tsunoda once.

Despite this, AlphaTauri decided to stick with the pairing of Tsunoda and Ricciardo heading into 2024, with Lawson acting as reserve driver.

Lawson left in the cold by AlphaTauri

Now, Chandhok has questioned that decision, suggesting that Lawson may just have the edge over Tsunoda.

"When you compare Liam vs Yuki and you compare Daniel vs Yuki, did Yuki really outperform Liam more than Daniel or the other way round, did Daniel outperform Yuki more than Liam did? Probably not," Chandhok posed on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"So, in some ways, I feel bad that Liam hasn't got the nod for next year, there's obviously commercial reasons why they had to retake Yuki but you do wonder whether Daniel and Liam would be the more optimal lineup for them going into 2024."

