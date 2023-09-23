Chris Deeley

Saturday 23 September 2023 02:08 - Updated: 02:23

AlphaTauri have announced that their drivers for the 2024 season will be Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

The Red Bull junior team have had four different drivers racing for them this season, with Nyck de Vries starting the season alongside Tsunoda only to be replaced by Ricciardo before the summer break.

Ricciardo was, in turn, replaced by fellow Antipodean Liam Lawson – although for injury not poor performance, having broken a bone in his hand at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

There was some speculation that Lawson's impressive performances in relief of the Australian, matching Tsunoda for pace and picking up two of the team's five points this season last weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, could see him in contention for a shock 2024 race deal.

Tsunoda: I'll push as much as possible

Those hopes have now been scuppered (although the idea of a loan move to Williams to replace the struggling Logan Sargeant has been mooted), with the team's lineup now locked in for next season.

Tsunoda had hinted earlier in the Japanese Grand Prix weekend that his contract, at least, was sewn up – and was delighted to finally confirm the news officially.

"I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season," said the Japanese racer ahead of his home grand prix. "I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel.

"Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver.

"I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership."

Ricciardo: I'm stoked to continue the journey

Ricciardo, who first joined the team in its previous incarnation as Toro Rosso in 2012, before earning a Red Bull seat two years later, is also pleased to have secured a seat for next season after being without one at the start of this campaign after leaving McLaren.

"I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with AlphaTauri," said the popular Aussie.

"Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the team. We are building and it is a great feeling.

"There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!"

