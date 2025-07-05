FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at British Grand Prix

An FIA announcement has revealed that one F1 team were in breach of the curfew that was in place on Friday night at the Silverstone circuit.

This weekend's British Grand Prix marks the 12th round of the 2025 season, and there are four British drivers hoping to impress their home crowd.

Lewis Hamilton is gunning for a historic 10th win at the British GP, while Lando Norris, George Russell and Oliver Bearman are all hunting for their first wins around the circuit.

Meanwhile, a number of British teams are also at their home race, including Williams who are hoping to bounce back after a difficult past few weekends.

However, in their eagerness to try and work on their car following Friday practice, the Williams team were late leaving the circuit, breaching the 8pm curfew in place at Silverstone.

An official FIA announcement confirmed that they were still present between the 12.5 hour-long curfew which existed between 8pm on Friday night and 8:30am on Saturday morning before the all-important qualifying day.

However, all teams are allowed two exceptions per season for breaking the curfew, and this was the first of Williams' exceptions, meaning they will not face any further punishment.

Williams team members caught the attention of the FIA

Why were Williams still at the track?

Ted Kravitz revealed during FP3 on Sky Sports F1 that the reason for Williams mechanics still being at the circuit was to replace the power unit on both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz's cars, having used different ones during Friday's two practice sessions.

It was not the first time during the British GP weekend that a Williams team member had caught the attention of the FIA, with race stewards summoning Sainz on Friday after an incident in FP2.

The Spaniard was placed under investigation for allegedly driving in a manner potentially dangerous to other competitors, and was handed a warning.

It came after Sainz had suffered a huge spin in FP2, almost colliding with Hamilton, before then rejoining the track almost into the path of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

Neither team nor driver have been handed any sporting penalties for the rest of the weekend as a result of the breach.

