FIA stewards announce investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident
FIA stewards announce investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident
FIA stewards have confirmed that Carlos Sainz has been placed under investigation at Silverstone after he nearly caused an incident during FP2.
Sainz lost control of his Williams at Woodcote early in the session, where he spun and nearly collected Lewis Hamilton.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret
When rejoining the track, Sainz also almost crashed into Nico Hulkenberg, prompting an investigation from race stewards.
The Williams star is under investigation for allegedly driving in a manner potentially dangerous to other competitors, and has been summoned to see the stewards after FP2.
Will Sainz receive a penalty at Silverstone?
Sainz's incident was an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations, which covers driving in a potentially dangerous manner.
According to the FIA's penalty guidelines, a breach of this rule could result in a grid penalty, as the most extreme form of punishment, or a reprimand.
Sainz lost control of his Williams in a gusty practice session on Friday, and the stewards will factor in the circumstances around the incident when they determine a punishment.
The Spaniard's driving did not have a negative consequence on Hamilton or Hulkenberg's session, which may ensure a lighter punishment, such as a reprimand, for Sainz.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA stewards announce investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident
- 31 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix
- 42 minutes ago
Lando Norris issues British Grand Prix plea over McLaren treatment
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 British Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Silverstone as teams braced for chaotic conditions
- 2 hours ago
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick
- 2 hours ago
- 8
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret
- 2 hours ago
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june