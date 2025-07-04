FIA stewards announce investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident

FIA stewards have confirmed that Carlos Sainz has been placed under investigation at Silverstone after he nearly caused an incident during FP2.

Sainz lost control of his Williams at Woodcote early in the session, where he spun and nearly collected Lewis Hamilton.

When rejoining the track, Sainz also almost crashed into Nico Hulkenberg, prompting an investigation from race stewards.

The Williams star is under investigation for allegedly driving in a manner potentially dangerous to other competitors, and has been summoned to see the stewards after FP2.

Will Sainz receive a penalty at Silverstone?

Sainz's incident was an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations, which covers driving in a potentially dangerous manner.

According to the FIA's penalty guidelines, a breach of this rule could result in a grid penalty, as the most extreme form of punishment, or a reprimand.

Sainz lost control of his Williams in a gusty practice session on Friday, and the stewards will factor in the circumstances around the incident when they determine a punishment.

The Spaniard's driving did not have a negative consequence on Hamilton or Hulkenberg's session, which may ensure a lighter punishment, such as a reprimand, for Sainz.

