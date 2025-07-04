close global

carlos sainz, lewis hamilton, williams, ferrari

FIA stewards announce investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident

FIA stewards have confirmed that Carlos Sainz has been placed under investigation at Silverstone after he nearly caused an incident during FP2.

Sainz lost control of his Williams at Woodcote early in the session, where he spun and nearly collected Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

When rejoining the track, Sainz also almost crashed into Nico Hulkenberg, prompting an investigation from race stewards.

The Williams star is under investigation for allegedly driving in a manner potentially dangerous to other competitors, and has been summoned to see the stewards after FP2.

Carlos Sainz was summoned to the stewards

Will Sainz receive a penalty at Silverstone?

Sainz's incident was an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations, which covers driving in a potentially dangerous manner.

According to the FIA's penalty guidelines, a breach of this rule could result in a grid penalty, as the most extreme form of punishment, or a reprimand.

Sainz lost control of his Williams in a gusty practice session on Friday, and the stewards will factor in the circumstances around the incident when they determine a punishment.

The Spaniard's driving did not have a negative consequence on Hamilton or Hulkenberg's session, which may ensure a lighter punishment, such as a reprimand, for Sainz.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz Williams Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone FP2
F1 Standings

