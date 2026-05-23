F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix for FREE

Here's how you can watch the Canadian GP without paying a single cent

The fifth round of the 2026 F1® championship takes place in Montreal, and here's how US fans can watch the Canadian Grand Prix for FREE on Apple TV.

Before F1 returns to Europe, all 22 drivers will compete at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as George Russell looks to silence team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli with an emphatic win around the track.

Apple TV is the new rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

Article continues under video

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map.

Here's how you can get a free trial and watch the action unfold in Canada for absolutely nothing.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari contract extension details, Ricciardo back in pitlane

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix for free

Unsure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV, and want to give this weekend a test run? Well there is good news - you can sign up for a seven-day free trial here and watch the next race for nothing!

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Canadian Grand Prix start time

The race in Montreal starts at 16:00 local time (ET) on Sunday, May 24. That's 15:00 CT or 13:00 PT Saturday if you are watching on the West Coast.

Where you can watch

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone; iPad; Apple TV 4K; Apple Vision Pro; Mac; popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions though – namely the great Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit

Related