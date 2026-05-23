close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 and Apple TV logo on cartoon TV with remote pointing at it and 'free' stickers stuck on red background

F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix for FREE

F1 and Apple TV logo on cartoon TV with remote pointing at it and 'free' stickers stuck on red background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix for FREE

Here's how you can watch the Canadian GP without paying a single cent

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The fifth round of the 2026 F1® championship takes place in Montreal, and here's how US fans can watch the Canadian Grand Prix for FREE on Apple TV.

Before F1 returns to Europe, all 22 drivers will compete at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as George Russell looks to silence team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli with an emphatic win around the track.

Apple TV is the new rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map.

Here's how you can get a free trial and watch the action unfold in Canada for absolutely nothing.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari contract extension details, Ricciardo back in pitlane

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix for free

Unsure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV, and want to give this weekend a test run? Well there is good news - you can sign up for a seven-day free trial here and watch the next race for nothing!

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Canadian Grand Prix start time

The race in Montreal starts at 16:00 local time (ET) on Sunday, May 24. That's 15:00 CT or 13:00 PT Saturday if you are watching on the West Coast.

Where you can watch

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone; iPad; Apple TV 4K; Apple Vision Pro; Mac; popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions though – namely the great Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit

Related

F1 Canadian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 15 minutes ago
F1 star hailed by PETA as 'a winner' after collision which killed animal at Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star hailed by PETA as 'a winner' after collision which killed animal at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 11:57
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton admits 'I shed a tear' as long wait for success finally ends

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton admits 'I shed a tear' as long wait for success finally ends

  • Today 10:57
F1 Sprint Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Sprint Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 09:54
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

  • Today 09:31

Just in

16:14
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions
14:42
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
13:55
F1 star hailed by PETA as 'a winner' after collision which killed animal at Canadian Grand Prix
12:56
Kym Illman comments on female F1 fans are tone-deaf
11:57
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong

1 hour ago
F1 star hailed by PETA as 'a winner' after collision which killed animal at Canadian Grand Prix Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star hailed by PETA as 'a winner' after collision which killed animal at Canadian Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Kym Illman comments on female F1 fans are tone-deaf F1 Social

Kym Illman comments on female F1 fans are tone-deaf

3 hours ago
Max Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit

Today 08:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x