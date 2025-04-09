FIA confirm Lando Norris McLaren inspection after Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Lando Norris' McLaren was inspected following last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

In a process which is routine for Formula 1's governing body to carry out across a championship race weekend, the No. 4 car was randomly chosen among those that finished in the top 10 after last Sunday's race.

The 25-year-old piloted his papaya machinery to second place behind four-time champion Max Verstappen, with the duo's championship rivalry seemingly reignited.

Following the race where Norris at least maintained the lead over his team-mate Oscar Piastri, an official statement from the FIA confirmed that the British star's McLaren had been randomly checked.

An FIA report read: "Subject to those physical inspections were the on-car software, configurations and logged data."

"All inspected items were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula 1 Technical Regulations."

The team supplied both real-time and logged race data to the FIA who regularly conduct this test to ensure compliance with the regulations across the grid, with Norris and McLaren chosen completely at random for the post-race check.

Have McLaren lost their edge over Max Verstappen?

Heading into this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, the Dutchman is now just one point behind Norris in the drivers' standings thanks to his fourth consecutive victory around the Suzuka Circuit, despite the reigning title holder bemoaning the performance of his Red Bull car so far this season.

Norris on the other hand has looked strong in the MCL39 alongside team-mate Piastri, with the McLaren stars taking a win each so far in the 24-race calendar.

Both Norris and title rival Verstappen finished where they qualified last weekend, with many of the drivers complaining that dirty air had hampered their chances of improving on their starting positions thanks to the lack of overtaking opportunities at Suzuka.

This weekend, however, the entire grid should be able to capitalise on increased chances to overtake if they can adapt to the varying temperatures in Bahrain and high winds, but if Verstappen can maintain his progress at the wheel of the RB21, F1 fans could be in for more exciting battles at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to miss Bahrain Grand Prix session in official Red Bull statement

Related