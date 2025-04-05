F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new lap record at Suzuka in the process.
The Dutchman beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by just a few thousandths of a second with a brilliant late lap, with the Brit set to start alongside him on the front row on Sunday.
Saturday's qualifying results didn't all remain as they looked when the session ended however, with Carlos Sainz being handed a three-place penalty later in the day for impeding Lewis Hamilton into the first corner.
Verstappen and the McLaren pair will be followed on the grid by Charles Leclerc and the two Mercedes drivers, with Isack Hadjar battling an eye-wateringly painful seatbelt issue to drag his Racing Bull to seventh place, ahead of the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.
Hadjar's new Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson will start 13th after being bumped up a position by Sainz's penalty, one position ahead of his own Red Bull replacement Yuki Tsunoda.
Below is the starting grid order for the Japanese Grand Prix as officially confirmed by the FIA.
F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:26.983sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.012sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.044sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.316sec
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.335sec
6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.572sec
7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.586sec
8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.627sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.632sec
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +0.884sec
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]
15. Carlos Sainz [Williams] (Including three-place penalty)
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
19. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
What time is the Japanese Grand Prix on today?
The Japanese Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday April 6 at 2pm local time (JST).
Find the race start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (JST): 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 7am Sunday
United States (EDT): 1am Sunday
United States (CDT): 12am Sunday
United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 1pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 11pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 2pm Sunday
China (CST): 1pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 7am Sunday
Egypt (EET): 7am Sunday
India (IST): 10:30am Sunday
Brazil (BST): 2am Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 1pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 9am Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 8am Sunday
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
