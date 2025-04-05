F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new lap record at Suzuka in the process.

The Dutchman beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by just a few thousandths of a second with a brilliant late lap, with the Brit set to start alongside him on the front row on Sunday.

F1 Results Today: McLaren DENIED pole at Japanese Grand Prix as Yuki Tsunoda beaten by Liam Lawson

Saturday's qualifying results didn't all remain as they looked when the session ended however, with Carlos Sainz being handed a three-place penalty later in the day for impeding Lewis Hamilton into the first corner.

Verstappen and the McLaren pair will be followed on the grid by Charles Leclerc and the two Mercedes drivers, with Isack Hadjar battling an eye-wateringly painful seatbelt issue to drag his Racing Bull to seventh place, ahead of the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

Hadjar's new Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson will start 13th after being bumped up a position by Sainz's penalty, one position ahead of his own Red Bull replacement Yuki Tsunoda.

Below is the starting grid order for the Japanese Grand Prix as officially confirmed by the FIA.

F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:26.983sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.012sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.044sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.316sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.335sec

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.572sec

7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.586sec

8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.627sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.632sec

10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +0.884sec

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]

14. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams] (Including three-place penalty)

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

19. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



What time is the Japanese Grand Prix on today?

The Japanese Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday April 6 at 2pm local time (JST).

Find the race start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (JST): 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 7am Sunday

United States (EDT): 1am Sunday

United States (CDT): 12am Sunday

United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 1pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 11pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 2pm Sunday

China (CST): 1pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 7am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 7am Sunday

India (IST): 10:30am Sunday

Brazil (BST): 2am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 1pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 9am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 8am Sunday



How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

