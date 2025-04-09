Max Verstappen to miss Bahrain Grand Prix session in official Red Bull statement

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is set to miss part of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, as he is replaced in the RB21 by a Red Bull rookie.

It has been confirmed that junior driver Ayumu Iwasa will drive Verstappen's Red Bull during FP1 in Bahrain on Friday as part of Red Bull's attempt to adhere to the new rules regarding rookie drivers for 2025.

Every F1 team is required to sit a rookie in both of their cars at least twice throughout the season, a rise from one occasion per car in previous seasons.

This new rule was brought in to try and increase the opportunities given to young drivers, and a number of teams have decided that Bahrain is a good place to fulfil part of that quota, with it being a track that all the full-time drivers on the grid are familiar with due to the circuit hosting pre-season testing.

Alongside 23-year-old Iwasa who is taking Verstappen's spot, Felipe Drugovich will drive for Aston Martin, Ryo Hirakawa for Haas, Frederik Vesti for Mercedes, Dino Beganovic for Ferrari and Luke Browning will drive Carlos Sainz's Williams in FP1.

All of the replaced drivers will be back in their respective cars for Friday's FP2 session, including Verstappen, who is looking to build on a superb race victory at the Japanese GP last time out.

Who is Ayumu Iwasa?

When Iwasa takes to the Bahrain International Circuit for FP1, it will be the third time he has taken part in an official F1 session, although it will be his first for Red Bull.

He is a Red Bull junior driver, and previously replaced Daniel Ricciardo for Racing Bulls during practice for the 2024 Japanese GP, before sitting in for compatriot Yuki Tsunoda during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP later that year.

Iwasa is a former F2 driver, but currently races full-time in Super Formula, where he sits top of the championship after two races, having secured two podiums already in 2025.

In a statement on social media, Red Bull confirmed that Iwasa would be taking Verstappen's place for FP1, announcing: "In the RB21 for FP1. @ayumuiwasa_cars will drive Max’s car for the first session of the #BahrainGP weekend."

