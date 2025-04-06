F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

A more intriguing than interesting Japanese Grand Prix has come to a close following a race that to put it kindly isn't one we will remember for the ages.

Yet there were plenty of impressive factors to come out of it, including an astonishing display from world champion Max Verstappen who followed up one of the great pole position laps with a race victory few believed his Red Bull car was capable of.

But elsewhere on the grid there were few other movements from the starting top 10, with Lewis Hamilton recording the only overtake within it after passing Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull for seventh place early on.

Suzuka was also the venue for Fernando Alonso's first classified finish of the season, while Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap for Mercedes.

Here is the final classification from the Japanese Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!

2025 Japanese Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31.548sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.423sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.129sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +16.097sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +17.362sec

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +18.671sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +29.182sec

8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +37.134sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +40.367sec

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +54.529sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +57.333sec

12. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +58.401sec

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +62.122sec

14. Carlos Sainz [Williams]- +74.129sec

15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +81.314sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +81.957sec

17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +82.734sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +83.438sec

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +83.897sec

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap

Kimi Antonelli 1:30.965 on lap 50



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA make race result announcement

Related