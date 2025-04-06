F1 Results Today: Furious Verstappen and Norris battle produces shock Japanese Grand Prix winner

Max Verstappen took a commanding win at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, dominating from pole in a performance at the Suzuka International Circuit which certainly announced a surprising comeback at the track.

The Dutchman had started on pole for the first time in his 2025 campaign after getting off to a disappointing start this season, visibly struggling with the RB21.

McLaren on the other hand were the early favourites for both championships until Sunday, where Verstappen claimed his first victory of the year and fourth consecutive at the track where he has so often declared dominance across his career.

Following his Japanese GP win, Verstappen still sits second in the drivers' standings behind Norris but there is now just one point between them, not that the British star didn't give everything to fight for the win in Suzuka, even taking his battle with the Dutchman to the grass at one point.

The championship rivals pitted on lap 23 with the papaya driver gaining an advantage over the Red Bull star after a slow pit stop for Verstappen. After Norris was released however, the No 4 driver tore down the pit lane, pulling up alongside Verstappen, with nowhere to go but the grass before holding back to let Verstappen pull away.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli led the race following the dramatic pit stop, holding off seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari before the duo also pitted, allowing the same top three to resume.

Piastri appeared quicker than his team-mate in the later stages of the race, even taking to team radio to say: "I think I have the pace to get Max," but McLaren failed to initiate 'papaya rules' meaning neither car caught up with Verstappen, who went on to secure what he described as 'the perfect send off' to Red Bull's partnership with Honda at the Japanese motorsport giant's home race.

F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:31.548sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.423sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.129sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +16.097sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +17.362sec

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +18.671sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +29.182sec

8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +37.134sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +40.367sec

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +54.529sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +57.333sec

12. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +58.401sec

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +62.122sec

14. Carlos Sainz [Williams]- +74.129sec

15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +81.314sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +81.957sec

17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +82.734sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +83.438sec

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +83.897sec

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] + 1 Lap

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty verdict at Japanese Grand Prix

Related