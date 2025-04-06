Verstappen and Norris battle takes to the GRASS in pit-lane drama

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a pivotal battle in the pit-lane as they fought for the lead in the Japanese Grand Prix.

The duo started at the front of the grid for the Formula 1 race at Suzuka, with the Red Bull star edging out his title rival at the start to make the most of his pole position start.

But after a low key opening, where Verstappen's early gearbox issues, quickly subsided, the duo ended up pitting on the same lap.

Verstappen's slightly slower stop put meant Norris was released almost level with the four-time world champion at the end of the pit-lane.

However, the Dutchman maintained his line, although Norris still ended up on the grass trying to pass his rival.

Radio battle at F1 Japanese Grand Prix

In the aftermath, both exchanged urgent radio calls with their respective race engineers. Verstappen claimed wrongdoing on Norris's behalf, saying: “He forced me out.” followed by “he drove himself into the grass.” while also suggesting that Norris had released his pit-lane speed limiter too early.

Red Bull, who were calm in their response, said: “We know the game Max, as you are.”

Norris meanwhile said he was forced onto the grass but after the FIA noted the incident, took no further investigation.

Commentating for Sky Sports, Jacques Villeneueve, in place of the absent Martin Brundle, backed Verstappen in the incident: “He didn’t do anything wrong there he was on his line.”

