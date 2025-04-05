A Formula 1 driver has ended up getting his team into a spot of bother with the FIA, after being caught speeding at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The event at Suzuka is the third round of the 2025 F1 season, and will see world champion Max Verstappen start from pole position for Sunday's race after producing an astonishing lap to narrowly see off favourites Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in qualifying.

Saturday's action, which saw qualifying preceded by the final practice session, wasn't quite as memorable for Carlos Sainz, however.

The Williams driver was already frustratingly outqualified again by team-mate Alex Albon, putting him down in 12th position.

But the Spanish star was also hit with a three-place grid drop for blocking Lewis Hamilton in Q2 - meaning he will start Sunday's race from 15th.

However, Sainz's punishment also comes following an incident in final practice where he was subject to an FIA investigation after speeding in the pit-lane.

After being summoned to a stewards' inquiry, the former Ferrari driver was found to have been travelling at 93.7km/h (58.2mph) in the pit-lane, which has a speed limit of 80km/h (49.7mph).

Williams pay the penalty at Suzuka

Rather than Sainz picking up the penalty though, it was his Williams team being thrown the book by the FIA, being hit with a €1000 (£850) fine.

Sainz will be hoping for a dramatic reversal in fortunes on race day in Suzuka, where the weather is already expected to change as showers remain a possibility during the race.

The 30-year-old has disappointed in his first two grands prix following his winter switch to Williams, given his only point so far came a fortnight ago in China after both Ferraris and Alpine's Pierre Gasly were disqualified.

Meanwhile, team-mate Albon has already stolen a march with his fifth and seventh-place classifications, putting him on 16 points and a highly impressive sixth place in the drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA PUNISHMENT issued after Hamilton incident as Verstappen also investigated in Japan

Related