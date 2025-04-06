Verstappen fears Red Bull issue after aggressive Norris battle

EARLY REPORT: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris positioned themselves for an early battle at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The two championship rivals aggressively pointed their respective Red Bull and McLaren machinery at each other whilst eagerly waiting for lights out at Suzuka, teasing a tasty battle, but both got off to a clean start.

Verstappen managed to maintain his lead ahead of the two McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri but shortly after, took to team radio to reveal fears over his RB21, saying: "My upshifts feel really bad."

Norris himself got straight off the line without any dramas but now faces an uphill battle to fend off his team-mate Piastri whilst also eyeing a sixth career win should Verstappen's fears materialise.

Can Max Verstappen be beaten at Suzuka?

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, starting on the hard tyre, began well - moving up into seventh past Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar, after the Ferrari star has endured a disappointing weekend so far.

Hamilton still sits much further down the pack than team-mate Charles Leclerc who began Sunday's grand prix in P4, meaning any mistakes from either of the McLarens could provide the Monegasque star with an opportunity to earn back some of the vital points lost after his disqualification last time out at the Chinese GP.

Mercedes are also sitting comfortably behind McLaren in the constructors' standings and early on in the race, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli separated the two Ferraris.

Rookie star Antonelli did run wide at the final chicane early on in the race, but didn't lose places as a result.

Norris currently leads the drivers' standings just eight points ahead of Verstappen after the Dutchman has battled with his Red Bull across the first two race weekends of the season, but with rain on the horizon during the race, the four-time champion could be looking at adding a fourth consecutive victory at the Japanese track to his illustrious list of achievements.

