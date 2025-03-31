Horner reveals ‘next chapter’ as Red Bull ‘relationship’ ends

Christian Horner has reflected on the ‘next chapter’ at Red Bull, as their ‘relationship’ with Honda comes to a close at the end of 2025.

The Japanese manufacturer first partnered Red Bull as their power unit supplier in 2019, and have since helped the team win four drivers’ and two constructors’ championships.

However, Honda withdrew from F1 in 2021, whilst reaching an agreement to supply Red Bull until the end of 2025, but will make a full return in 2026 where they will act as Aston Martin’s works partner following F1’s commitment to sustainability in the new regulations.

Red Bull have launched their own powertrains partnership with Ford from 2026 onwards, a new chapter that team principal Horner is looking forward to after he reflected on their time with Honda.

Horner issues update on Red Bull Powertrain progress

Speaking to the media during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, Horner claimed he would look back on Red Bull’s time alongside Honda with pride, saying: "Honda is a great racing organisation. We’ve had a wonderful relationship since they obviously stepped away from McLaren and joined with us in 2019.

"We’ve won six world championships so far together and in excess of 60 races. It’s been the most successful Honda relationship in F1.

"I think their passion, their commitment has been outstanding and, of course, their product is very strong. They’ll continue that journey with Aston. I’m sure they’ll continue under the new regulations to provide competitive engines.

"We’ll be sad to say sayonara at the end of the year, but we’ll look back on this period with great pride. And, of course, the next chapter for us is what’s particularly exciting as we produce our own power unit under our own roof in Milton Keynes in the UK."

Horner also referenced Red Bull’s own powertrains project, which will not only power their own car but also Racing Bulls' two challengers.

"They're doing well. And behind the scenes again, back in Milton Keynes, working long hours and long days at the moment," he added.

"But, we're making good progress with the engine. And together we've forwarded it. This time in 12 months it will be powering two grand prix teams. So, it's difficult to almost comprehend the scale of the challenge."

