Top manufacturer takes HUGE step towards F1 return

A top manufacturer has taken a significant step towards returning to the Formula 1 grid in 2026 in collaboration with one of the paddock's most ambitious teams.

Aston Martin’s current engine supply deal runs through the end of 2025 with German manufacturer Mercedes - who have supplied their engines for 15 years since signing a deal with Force India in late 2008.

In May 2023, they announced a deal with former Red Bull ally Honda to supply their power units from the start of 2026 - helping them transition from being a customer team to a works outfit.

Red Bull’s transition to making their own components allowed Honda to explore options elsewhere on the F1 grid with the promising Aston Martin outfit.

Honda has improved massively since they re-entered Formula 1 near the start of the turbo-hybrid era with McLaren in 2015.

Honda look set for an epic F1 return

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack walks with Fernando Alonso

What does a Honda future hold for Aston Martin?

Honda and Aston Martin’s combination holds huge potential for two sides that love to win and are trending in the right direction to do so in the future.

The Honda Racing Corporation announced that they have established a UK-based F1 subsidiary ahead of their partnership which will "enhance the effectiveness of their operations", as confirmed in a press release.

The move was made to help with post-race maintenance and pre-race preparation for Formula 1 events after the start of the new era of technical regulations in 2026.

It’s unknown what their driver line-up could be by then, but with Honda backing, Yuki Tsunoda is a candidate for a future drive with the Silverstone-based outfit as his form continues to trend in the right direction.

