Schumacher reveals what F1 pundits are NOT allowed to say about Red Bull
F1 veteran Ralf Schumacher has offered a blunt take on Red Bull's driver dynamic.
The early stages of the 2024 season have been dominated by Red Bull. Max Verstappen has picked up right where he left off last year, claiming four victories from the opening five races after a disastrous Australian GP that saw him retire early due to a mechanical failure.
His team-mate, Sergio Perez, has quietly put together an impressive season himself. The Mexican driver currently sits in a respectable second in the drivers' standings, 21 points adrift of the Dutchman.
However, a stark difference exists in pace between the Red Bull drivers. Verstappen has been in a league of his own, putting together a string of dominant performances. His blistering pace has left the competition in his dust, with victories coming by margins exceeding 10 seconds.
Schumacher speaks out on Perez's performance
Speaking on Sky Germany, former F1 driver and current pundit Ralf Schumacher offered a blunt assessment of the situation at Red Bull.
"We’re not allowed to say negative things about Perez because our Instagram will go wild again," the German said.
"But the fact show that he is not as good as Max, especially if you look at the times and distances."
Sergio Perez will see his contract expire at the end of this season, and his future with the Milton Keynes outfit remains uncertain.
With over half the grid out of contract, including Carlos Sainz, who has been impressive so far, Red Bull find themselves in a position of power.
While team boss Christian Horner has acknowledged Perez's strong performance this season, he has also stressed that the team is in no rush to make a decision about their 2025 lineup, saying they will wait and see if the Mexican driver can maintain his current level before making a decision.
