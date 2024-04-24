Schumacher reveals what F1 pundits are NOT allowed to say about Red Bull

F1 veteran Ralf Schumacher has offered a blunt take on Red Bull's driver dynamic.

The early stages of the 2024 season have been dominated by Red Bull. Max Verstappen has picked up right where he left off last year, claiming four victories from the opening five races after a disastrous Australian GP that saw him retire early due to a mechanical failure.

READ MORE: Horner throws Perez future into doubt after new Red Bull lineup talks

His team-mate, Sergio Perez, has quietly put together an impressive season himself. The Mexican driver currently sits in a respectable second in the drivers' standings, 21 points adrift of the Dutchman.

However, a stark difference exists in pace between the Red Bull drivers. Verstappen has been in a league of his own, putting together a string of dominant performances. His blistering pace has left the competition in his dust, with victories coming by margins exceeding 10 seconds.

READ MORE: Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

Red Bull are in quest to win a third consecutive constructors' title

Schumacher speaks out on Perez's performance

Speaking on Sky Germany, former F1 driver and current pundit Ralf Schumacher offered a blunt assessment of the situation at Red Bull.

"We’re not allowed to say negative things about Perez because our Instagram will go wild again," the German said.

"But the fact show that he is not as good as Max, especially if you look at the times and distances."

READ MORE: Fierce Hamilton F1 rival raises timing issue for Ferrari move

Sergio Perez will see his contract expire at the end of this season, and his future with the Milton Keynes outfit remains uncertain.

With over half the grid out of contract, including Carlos Sainz, who has been impressive so far, Red Bull find themselves in a position of power.

While team boss Christian Horner has acknowledged Perez's strong performance this season, he has also stressed that the team is in no rush to make a decision about their 2025 lineup, saying they will wait and see if the Mexican driver can maintain his current level before making a decision.

READ MORE: Alonso and Taylor Swift rumours reignited by new album lyric

Related