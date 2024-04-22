Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spilled the beans on a potential return for Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel's retirement at the end of the 2022 season marked the end of an era in Formula 1. The German legend left behind a great legacy, having won four consecutive drivers' championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 and helped the team secure four consecutive constructors' titles.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton and Ferrari chief had meals together years before 2025 signing

Yet, even as the dust settled on his illustrious career, whispers of a return began to circulate, and Vettel himself hinted at a potential comeback if the right opportunity presented itself.

With Lewis Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari in 2025, a coveted seat opens at Mercedes.

Additionally, Sergio Perez's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of this season, casting doubt on his future with the Milton Keynes outfit.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes STUNNING claim on F1 future amid Ferrari contract uncertainty

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022

The German legend has hinted at a potential return

Helmut Marko on Vettel's potential F1 return

On the possibility of Vettel returning to F1, Marko said on Sky Germany, "I think he wants it.

"If he sees the chance to get a good car somewhere, then he's ready. But he has been out for a year now and there aren't that many top seats anymore."

The conversation then shifted towards Mercedes, a potential landing spot for Vettel, with Toto Wolff looking for the ideal replacement for the departing Hamilton.

However, Marko acknowledged the Silver Arrows' current struggles following a dismal practice session at the Chinese GP, where George Russell and Hamilton languished in 17th and 18th place respectively.

"When you look at this training session, there is no progress to be seen. but it's only the fifth race and you have to take your time."

Mercedes sit fourth in the constructors' championship, just one point ahead of Aston Martin after four rounds of the season.

The Brackley squad have been winless since Hamilton's victory in Saudi Arabia back in 2021.

READ MORE: Wolff 'p****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

Related