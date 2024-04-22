close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spilled the beans on a potential return for Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel's retirement at the end of the 2022 season marked the end of an era in Formula 1. The German legend left behind a great legacy, having won four consecutive drivers' championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 and helped the team secure four consecutive constructors' titles.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton and Ferrari chief had meals together years before 2025 signing

Yet, even as the dust settled on his illustrious career, whispers of a return began to circulate, and Vettel himself hinted at a potential comeback if the right opportunity presented itself.

With Lewis Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari in 2025, a coveted seat opens at Mercedes.

Additionally, Sergio Perez's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of this season, casting doubt on his future with the Milton Keynes outfit.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes STUNNING claim on F1 future amid Ferrari contract uncertainty

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022
The German legend has hinted at a potential return

Helmut Marko on Vettel's potential F1 return

On the possibility of Vettel returning to F1, Marko said on Sky Germany, "I think he wants it.

"If he sees the chance to get a good car somewhere, then he's ready. But he has been out for a year now and there aren't that many top seats anymore."

The conversation then shifted towards Mercedes, a potential landing spot for Vettel, with Toto Wolff looking for the ideal replacement for the departing Hamilton.

However, Marko acknowledged the Silver Arrows' current struggles following a dismal practice session at the Chinese GP, where George Russell and Hamilton languished in 17th and 18th place respectively.

"When you look at this training session, there is no progress to be seen. but it's only the fifth race and you have to take your time."

Mercedes sit fourth in the constructors' championship, just one point ahead of Aston Martin after four rounds of the season.

The Brackley squad have been winless since Hamilton's victory in Saudi Arabia back in 2021.

READ MORE: Wolff 'p****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Helmut Marko Sebastian Vettel
F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS

  • Today 12:57
Wolff reveals Mercedes UPGRADE plans for Miami GP
F1 News

Wolff reveals Mercedes UPGRADE plans for Miami GP

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief claims team 'pressuring' star driver into contract

  • 8 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Marko reveals Vettel requirements for stunning F1 comeback

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Fierce Hamilton F1 rival raises timing issue for Ferrari move

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News

Wolff admits CHANGE of plan over Hamilton F1 replacement

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner fears F1 rival could POACH star driver from Red Bull

  • Today 17:57
Red Bull

Verstappen reveals difference in Red Bull mood since start of season

  • Today 16:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x