Hamilton 'poised' for SEISMIC move to F1 title rival

An announcement that would shock the F1 world may be imminent according to reports in Italian media.

Reports emerging on Thursday morning suggest Lewis Hamilton might be on the verge of a jaw-dropping switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Hamilton seemed to quell rumours of a move to the Scuderia by extending his contract with Mercedes last year, seemingly solidifying his allegiance to the Silver Arrows until the end of the 2025 season.

The latest murmurs, though, suggest that Ferrari may well get their man - and that an announcement could happen in the coming days.

Could Fred Vasseur be about to snare Lewis Hamilton?

A bombshell report by Italian publication Formu1a.uno, suggests Ferrari is making a 'sensational' bid to bring the seven-time world champion to the Scuderia in 2025, potentially forming a dream pairing with Charles Leclerc.

While Leclerc's future is secured by a recently signed multi-year deal, Carlos Sainz's fate remains undecided. The report suggests this delay might be due to Ferrari's pursuit of Hamilton.

"The second seat, the one occupied by Carlos Sainz until the end of 2024, has not been confirmed," the report reads. "The reason for this slow evolution would be the sensational attempt to bring Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 alongside Charles Leclerc!"

The possibility adds fuel to the fire, further stoked by claims of "direct talks" held with Ferrari President John Elkann. The report even goes as far as suggesting that an "announcement could materialise in the next few days" if negotiations progress smoothly.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the saga is the cryptic tweet by F1 journalist Will Buxton, who hinted at a "big announcement" coming before the end of the week, something he believes to be "absolutely massive." Could this be Buxton alluding to the bombshell Hamilton-to-Ferrari move? Only time will tell.

Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the week. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive. https://t.co/BfxXh7wPN1 — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) January 31, 2024

Hamilton previously denied he held talks with Ferrari

While Hamilton has a good relationship with Fred Vasseur, the world champion previously denied any rumours suggesting that he actually received an offer to join the Prancing Horse.

Meanwhile, Vasseur said that talking to Hamilton is actually nothing new, saying:

"I'm talking with Lewis each week or each month for 20 years, so I can't say that I didn’t speak with Lewis at one stage, as we are always in contact.

"It's true because half of the grid drove for me in the past, and in Baku, I had a discussion with Lewis in the paddock, and it started to go everywhere, but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past, it would cost me a fortune!"

