Ferrari F1 star signs BUMPER contract extension

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has signed a new contract with his Ferrari team, easing fears about the Monegasque drivers' future.

The team took to X to reveal that a deal had been signed between the two parties, extending the 26-year-old's stay with the Maranello-based outfit.

Leclerc, like his team-mate Carlos Sainz, was only contracted until the end of 2024, and rumours had started to creep in that the Monegasque driver wasn't happy with his team's short-term chances of challenging Red Bull for championship titles.

However, a recent statement on both drivers' futures eased concerns, and this new announcement comes as a big boost ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with the Ferrari team

Ferrari head into 2024 desperately trying to improve on the 2023 performance

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a main race in 2023, but his future is yet to be confirmed by Ferrari

Leclerc a part of Ferrari's long-term plans

Although no official length of the contract has been confirmed by Ferrari or Leclerc, the 26-year-old has revealed his delight at signing for 'several more seasons'.

It was reported last month that Leclerc was close to signing a contract until the end of 2029, but that date has not been confirmed by the team.

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," Leclerc delightedly told Ferrari's official website.

"To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race. My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

