Lewis Hamilton reveals insane '20 HOUR' fast ahead of British Grand Prix

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton revealed his incredible diet plan before race weekends, ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Hamilton told media including GPFans during a Ferrari x Peroni sponsor event that one of his favourite restaurants was Indian restaurant chain Dishoom, before admitting that he has to eat healthily before race weekends.

The Brit, who is attempting to secure a record 10th victory at the British GP this weekend, then went on to admit that he sometimes has to fast for 20 hours, just so that he can be at the correct weight before race weekends.

"Honestly, when it gets to the weekend I'll be good, honestly I weigh myself every morning and there's panic days," Hamilton said. "So then I just do a 20-hour fast.

Lewis Hamilton recently joined Ferrari

"It's mad, I get on the scales and then all the engineers come round and it's crazy, they're judging me on my weight!"

Hamilton then joked: "But I'm saying that they have to follow my diet plan soon, and I'm gonna start weighing them as well!"

Hamilton hoping to banish poor Ferrari start

Hamilton's time at Ferrari has not got off to the best of starts, and the 40-year-old is sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, without a grand prix podium to his name.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, has claimed four podiums in 2025, and the Monegasque star is sat 28 points above Hamilton in the championship.

Expectations are high for Hamilton in his first home race weekend with his new team, however, and the 40-year-old will be seeking at least his first podium with the Scuderia, and maybe even his first main race victory.

In 2024 amid a dismal final season with Mercedes, Hamilton still managed to claim victory around Silverstone, and he has achieved 15 podiums all-told at the track.

Once it's all over on Sunday, however, Hamilton suggested to the event's host Nick Grimshaw that he may be heading to a Dishoom to treat himself.

