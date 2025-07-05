FIA confirm Silverstone circuit changes at British Grand Prix in official statement
The FIA have confirmed several revisions to the Silverstone circuit for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
F1 returns to Silverstone with four home stars raring to go and impress the British crowd, with Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, George Russell and Ollie Bearman all on the grid for their home race.
Ahead of the British GP, the FIA confirmed tweaks to the circuit and the characteristics of the kerbs, including one major change at Turn 1 (Abbey) where the kerb has been removed at the run-off on the left-hand side.
A red kerb element at the apex of Turn 1 has been replaced by a flat kerb element, with the same change also being made at Turn 7 (Luffield).
Two red kerb elements will be replaced with a flat kerb at Turn 6 (Brooklands), while three kerbs will be flattened at Turn 9 (Copse).
All changes were approved by race director Rui Marques, as the Silverstone circuit prepares to be raced on by not only F1, but also F2, F3 and British F4 this weekend.
F1 storylines heading into Silverstone
Max Verstappen entered the British GP weekend shrouded in speculation that talks had ramped up with rival team Mercedes, after a disappointing result in Austria dealt a severe blow to his championship chances.
The four-time world champion attempted to silence speculation and maintained that his goal is to race with Red Bull throughout his entire F1 career.
Naturally, talk over Verstappen joining Mercedes has raised questions over George Russell’s future, who still does not have a fresh deal when his contract expires at the end of this year.
Despite uncertainty around his contract, Russell believes he will race with Mercedes in 2026 and is not concerned that Verstappen could be his team-mate.
The 2025 British GP is also Hamilton's first home race with Ferrari, and it would be quite the weekend for the champion to secure his first grand prix podium with the Scuderia in front of his home crowd.
