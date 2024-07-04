F1 Silverstone corner names explained: Maggotts, Becketts, Brooklands, Aintree and more

Ever wondered how Silverstone's corners got their names? Dive into the rich history behind the circuit's turns, from a 12th-century Abbey to a legendary horse racing track.

Home to the very first F1 world championship grand prix in 1950, which was won by Alfa Romeo’s Guiseppe Farina, the Northamptonshire circuit has since been the stage for numerous legendary moments.

However, the story stretches far beyond as the track's site began life as a Royal Air Force (RAF) airfield during World War II, with its runways repurposed to create the straights that test drivers' mettle today.

One of the things that also adds character to Silverstone is the unique set of names bestowed upon its corners, with each turn whispering tales of the past. Now let's delve into the fascinating origins behind these iconic corner names.

F1 Silverstone Circuit corner names explained

Abbey (Turn 1): Silverstone's flat-out T1 was named after the ancient Luffield Abbey, the remains of which were found northeast of the track.

Farm (Turn 2): Originally a straight section of the track and now a fast kink between Abbey and Village, the straight used to pass close to a nearby farm.

Village (Turn 3): This right-hand corner, which was introduced in 2010's redevelopment, is a tribute to Silverstone Village nestled just north of the circuit.

The Loop (Turn 4): The only corner named for its shape, The Loop is a sharp left-hander and the slowest on the track.

Aintree (Turn 5): Another left-hander, this corner pays homage to a legendary name in British motorsport - Aintree Racecourse. Renowned for hosting the Grand National horse race, Aintree also held the British GP for a brief period in the 1950s and 60s. F1 greats like Stirling Moss, Jim Clark, and Jack Brabham all secured victories there.

Brooklands (Turn 6): This corner is a nod to Brooklands, the world's first purpose-built race track, located near Weybridge in Surrey. It was Britain's number one venue during pre-war motor racing.

Luffield (Turn 7): This is one of the two corners named after the ancient Luffield Abbey.

Woodcote (Turn 8): The Royal Automobile Club (RAC), which organised the first major races at Silverstone, had a significant influence in naming some of the original corners. Therefore, Woodcote was named after Woodcote Park, a RAC-owned club in Surrey.

Copse (Turn 9): Silverstone is surrounded by green fields and woodland. Copse Corner, aptly named for its proximity to Chapel Copse and Cheese Copse, is one of the circuit's fastest sections and the location of the controversial clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021.

Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel (Turns 10-14): One of the most iconic sequence of corners, Maggotts was named for nearby Maggot Moor though the reason for the misspelling remains a curious mystery.

Meanwhile, Becketts and Chapel got their names from the medieval chapel of St Thomas à Beckett which was demolished in 1943 to make way for the Silverstone Airfield.

Stowe (Turn 15): The right-hander gets its name from Stowe School, located just south of the circuit. Among its alumni are Sir Richard Branson and Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Vale (Turn 16): This is the only corner at Silverstone where the reason behind its name is debated. Some believe it's named for being the hilliest section on a mostly flat track, while others suggest it's a tribute to the surrounding district, Aylesbury Vale.

Club (Turns 17/18): Just like Woodcote, the circuit's final corner "Club" was named in honour of the RAC’s clubhouse in Pall Mall, London.

