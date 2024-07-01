F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Ticket prices, availability and best places to watch

Here's your ultimate guide to securing tickets, the best viewing points, and everything you need to know for a thrilling weekend at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Silverstone prepares to host the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season from July 5-7. Since it played host to the first-ever F1 world championship grand prix in 1950, the Northamptonshire circuit has witnessed an array of iconic moments and gripping battles.

This year's race is anticipated to be no different, with fan favourites Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris all vying for victory in front of their home crowd.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about tickets, availability and the best viewing spots at the legendary Silverstone circuit.

Silverstone Circuit Grandstand Guide

Silverstone offers a wide range of grandstands, each catering to a unique viewing experience and budget. Here's a breakdown of the options.

Becketts Grandstand: One of the top options to consider is the Becketts grandstand. This high-speed sequence of corners is a true test of driving prowess. Here, you will witness drivers navigate the high-speed esses of Maggotts and Becketts, leaving you wide-eyed.

Stowe A, B, C Grandstands: These grandstands provide a view of Stowe Corner, one of the best overtaking spots on the circuit. While set back slightly due to the large run-off area, a big screen ensures you don't miss any of the action.

Hamilton Straight Grandstand: Here you can experience the drama of the start/finish and pit-stops from the heart of the action. This grandstand offers great views, with the best seats located in block 2, closest to the start of the straight.

Club Corner Grandstand: Witness the final turn of the circuit before the drivers thunder down the straight. Club Corner offers a great vantage point for the entire race, with the bonus of prime views of the podium celebrations in Section 2 after the chequered flag falls.

Abbey Grandstand: Located at the end of the Hamilton Straight and next to the Abbey corner, this grandstand provides a distant view of the start/finish line, pit-lane activity, as well as the action through Abbey corner into Farm corner.

Luffield Grandstand: Positioned at the slow Luffield corner, this grandstand offers a prolonged view of where cars emerge from Wellington Straight before braking into Luffield and accelerating down the National Pits Straight.

Woodcote A, B, C Grandstands: For the best view from this grandstand, consider Woodcote A. This stand provides a clear view of the Luffield corner before the cars accelerate out of Woodcote and down the National Pits Straight.

Village A & B Grandstands: Here you can experience the drama of the Village and Loop corners unfold right before your eyes from the Village grandstands. Village B, the more expensive and covered option, offers a prime, close-up view of these challenging corners. This grandstand also boasts big-screen viewing and easy access to the lively Village stage, a hub of entertainment throughout the race weekend.

National Pits Straight Grandstand: This covered grandstand overlooks the former pits area and offers big-screen viewing for the ultimate race experience.

Copse A, B, C Grandstands: Nestled outside the high-speed Copse Corner and at the end of the National Pits Straight, these covered grandstands provide great views of the action. Opt for Copse A or B for the best views, and enjoy the close-up action as drivers tackle this challenging right-hander.

Vale Grandstand: Here you have two options - Band 8 seats ensure an unobstructed view of the slow Vale Corner, the final Club Corner, and the International Pits Straight's end, while Band 9 expands your view to include Stowe, Vale, Club, and Farm Corners, along with Hangar Straight.

British Grand Prix ticket prices and availability

Now let's talk tickets! The official F1 website offers a variety of three-day packages, with prices ranging from £645 for a Vale section ticket to a staggering £4979.84 for access to the exclusive Paddock Club.

On the official Silverstone website, three-day weekend tickets are also available, with prices starting from £349 for general admission and rising to a cool £839 for the coveted Hamilton Straight A seat in the reserved grandstand.

Here's a list of all the 3-day ticket options available for you to purchase.

Grandstand/section Silverstone website F1 website General Admission £349 SOLD OUT Hamilton Straight A £839 SOLD OUT The View £599 SOLD OUT National Pits Straight £549 £670 Stirling B £579 SOLD OUT Chapel £549 SOLD OUT Woodcote C £589 SOLD OUT Woodcote B £629 SOLD OUT Woodcote A SOLD OUT £770 Village B SOLD OUT £770 Village A £609 SOLD OUT Stowe C SOLD OUT £670 Stowe A £549 SOLD OUT Luffield £629 £770 Stowe C £549 £670 Club Corner A £579 SOLD OUT Abbey SOLD OUT £900 Becketts SOLD OUT £850 Vale SOLD OUT £645

If you wish to purchase a one-day ticket, there are a few options for you to pick from on the Silverstone website.

For Friday only, the General Admission ticket costs £139, offering a chance to witness two F1 practice sessions, the F2 and F3 qualifying sessions, and an electrifying concert by Stormzy.

For a dynamic viewing experience, consider the Roving Grandstand at £149. This ticket grants you access to select grandstands throughout the day, including Abbey A, Chapel, Club Corner, Copse, Farm Curve, Hamilton Straight B, Luffield, Luffield Corner, National Pits Straight, Stirling, Stowe, The View, Vale, Village A, and Woodcote.

If you want to attend Saturday's qualifying, General Admission is yours for £189. Alternatively, the Roving Grandstand option is also available for £249 which allows you to roam between the above grandstands.

These Saturday tickets include access to DJ Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics concert.

Finally, a limited number of General Admission tickets are available at £309 for Sunday's race. If you're looking for a grandstand seat, here are the remaining options and their prices:

The View (£549), Village A (£559), Woodcote B (£579), Chapel (£489), National Pits Straight (£499), Stowe A (£499), Stirling B (£529), Luffield (£579), Woodcote C (£529), Stowe C (£499), and Club Corner A (£519).

