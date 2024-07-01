F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

McLaren star Lando Norris has given a damning verdict following his collision with Max Verstappen in their battle for the lead of the Austrian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star 'dreaming' of Verstappen-Norris disaster

George Russell admitted that he was 'dreaming' for an incident to happen further up the grid as he claimed the second win of his career at the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen adamant he 'knows best' despite Norris friendship WARNING

Max Verstappen has deflected the blame for the incident that left he and Lando Norris with punctures and subsequently relinquished the lead of the race late on in the Austrian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a damning verdict on his performance over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

'Amateur hour' as Ferrari might not want 'underperforming' Hamilton

The Austrian Grand Prix sparked into life late on as the top two collided and ended up with punctures.

➡️ READ MORE

Related