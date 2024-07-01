close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

McLaren star Lando Norris has given a damning verdict following his collision with Max Verstappen in their battle for the lead of the Austrian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star 'dreaming' of Verstappen-Norris disaster

George Russell admitted that he was 'dreaming' for an incident to happen further up the grid as he claimed the second win of his career at the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen adamant he 'knows best' despite Norris friendship WARNING

Max Verstappen has deflected the blame for the incident that left he and Lando Norris with punctures and subsequently relinquished the lead of the race late on in the Austrian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a damning verdict on his performance over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

'Amateur hour' as Ferrari might not want 'underperforming' Hamilton

The Austrian Grand Prix sparked into life late on as the top two collided and ended up with punctures.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris George Russell Austrian Grand Prix
Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

  • Yesterday 13:27

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff labels Horner 'STUPID' in Verstappen talks revelation

  • 7 minutes ago
F1 Features

Why Verstappen's DESPERATE clash with Norris exposes big FIA vulnerability

  • 52 minutes ago
  • 2
Austrian Grand Prix

McLaren boss BLAMES Hamilton incidents for Norris-Verstappen collision

  • 1 hour ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

  • Today 05:57
GPFans Recap

Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x