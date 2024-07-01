F1 News Today: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster
McLaren star Lando Norris has given a damning verdict following his collision with Max Verstappen in their battle for the lead of the Austrian GP.
Mercedes star 'dreaming' of Verstappen-Norris disaster
George Russell admitted that he was 'dreaming' for an incident to happen further up the grid as he claimed the second win of his career at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Verstappen adamant he 'knows best' despite Norris friendship WARNING
Max Verstappen has deflected the blame for the incident that left he and Lando Norris with punctures and subsequently relinquished the lead of the race late on in the Austrian GP.
Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend
Lewis Hamilton has delivered a damning verdict on his performance over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
'Amateur hour' as Ferrari might not want 'underperforming' Hamilton
The Austrian Grand Prix sparked into life late on as the top two collided and ended up with punctures.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep