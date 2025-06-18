close global

Max Verstappen in Canada

F1 Recap - Verstappen drives in secret Aston Martin test as $1 BILLION F1 move surfaces

F1 Recap - Verstappen drives in secret Aston Martin test as $1 BILLION F1 move surfaces

Max Verstappen in Canada

'Franz Hermann' - AKA F1 champion Max Verstappen - has made his return to the track during a test outing at Spa this week.

➡️ READ MORE

Brand new F1 track given astonishing $1.2 BILLION backing

Thailand's hopes of bringing F1 to Bangkok have been given a major boost after it was revealed that cabinet have approved a bid during a meeting this week.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen SNUBS F1 movie premiere after ‘forced’ attendance

Defending world champion Max Verstappen opted to snub the star-studded premiere of the F1 movie after expressing his displeasure at being 'forced' to attend.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari DISQUALIFIED as late investigation verdict announced after Le Mans win

Ferrari have been dealt a devastating late investigation verdict after the Italian outfit claimed victory at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 movie star admits major driving FLAW

One of the stars of the new F1 movie has revealed a shock admission regarding his own driving skills.

➡️ READ MORE

