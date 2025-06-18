F1 movie star admits major driving FLAW

One of the stars of the new F1 movie has revealed a shock admission regarding his own driving skills.

Javier Bardem stars alongside Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon in the summer blockbuster, which is set for release in UK theatres next on June 25, with US audiences to get their first glimpse on June 27.

It tells the story of veteran Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt) returning to the sport to partner up with rookie Joshua Pierce (Idris) under the tutelage of team manager Ruben Cervantes (Bardem).

And while he co-stars were happy to get behind the wheel of F1 cars, Bardem could hardly contain his delight that he wasn't asked to do the same.

In an interview on The Today Show, the 56-year-old was asked if had always been a fan of the sport.

"Not really," he replied. "I mean, I can barely drive myself. I know that it's hard to believe in the States, but it's true.

"I know how to drive, but not like Brad [Pitt] or Damson [Idris], the other actors who were actually driving real F1 cars.

"We're talking like 180 mph. They were doing the real racetracks in real F1 cars and no stunt double, they did it themselves."

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest stars of the new F1 movie

F1 stars on the red carpet for premiere

The film has received largely positive reviews from critics, while the response from the drivers themselves has been slightly more reserved.

Bardem was in attendance at Monday's premiere in Times Square, New York, where he was joined by his co-stars as well as most of F1's biggest names, including Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell.

Hamilton has been heavily involved in the production of the film in an advisory role, and was clearly thrilled with the final outcome, labelling it 'the best racing movie ever made' in a recent interview.

