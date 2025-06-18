close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing

F1 News Today: Horner future labelled uncertain as Aston Martin linked with stunning signing

F1 News Today: Horner future labelled uncertain as Aston Martin linked with stunning signing

Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner has been linked to a huge F1 team switch by a Sky Sports pundit.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin contract war heats up as Verstappen future takes fresh Russell twist

Aston Martin F1 team are reportedly interested in acquiring the talents of Mercedes driver George Russell, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Menswear Guy DESTROYS F1 drivers for red carpet disasterclass

The reviews are in. And they are not good. Not good at all. The F1 Movie had its premiere in New York on Monday night and the entire Formula 1 grid was in attendance.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff labels Red Bull 'embarrassing' in Canadian GP result protest verdict

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has branded Red Bull's decision to protest the result of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix as 'embarrassing'.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris interrupts Oscar Piastri interview after team-mates crash at Canadian GP

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris interrupted Oscar Piastri's post-race interview in the media pen to apologise to the Australian, after the two team-mates collided at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Formula 1 Christian Horner George Russell Toto Wolff
Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch

  • Yesterday 17:58
F1 News Today: Norris set for DEMOTION as official Canadian GP announcement issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris set for DEMOTION as official Canadian GP announcement issued

  • Yesterday 15:47

Latest News

24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari DISQUALIFIED as late investigation verdict announced after Le Mans win

  • 30 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Brand new F1 track given astonishing $1.2 BILLION backing

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Horner future labelled uncertain as Aston Martin linked with stunning signing

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Haas stars pulled over by NYPD as driver given rude awakening

  • Yesterday 23:55
F1 Social

Menswear Guy DESTROYS F1 drivers for red carpet disasterclass

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Social

F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x