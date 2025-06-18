F1 News Today: Horner future labelled uncertain as Aston Martin linked with stunning signing

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner has been linked to a huge F1 team switch by a Sky Sports pundit.

Aston Martin contract war heats up as Verstappen future takes fresh Russell twist

Aston Martin F1 team are reportedly interested in acquiring the talents of Mercedes driver George Russell, according to reports.

Menswear Guy DESTROYS F1 drivers for red carpet disasterclass

The reviews are in. And they are not good. Not good at all. The F1 Movie had its premiere in New York on Monday night and the entire Formula 1 grid was in attendance.

Wolff labels Red Bull 'embarrassing' in Canadian GP result protest verdict

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has branded Red Bull's decision to protest the result of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix as 'embarrassing'.

Lando Norris interrupts Oscar Piastri interview after team-mates crash at Canadian GP

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris interrupted Oscar Piastri's post-race interview in the media pen to apologise to the Australian, after the two team-mates collided at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix.

