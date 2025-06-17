Aston Martin contract war heats up as Verstappen future takes fresh Russell twist

Aston Martin F1 team are reportedly interested in acquiring the talents of Mercedes driver George Russell, according to reports.

The British racer is yet to have his future with the Silver Arrows confirmed, with his contract expiring at the end of this season and rumours of Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen persisting as a result.

The fierce F1 rivals now also appear to both be in contention for a seat at Aston Martin, should either of the 27-year-olds opt to switch teams as new regulations enter the sport next season.

Verstappen has been linked with Aston Martin in the past due to his long-term future at Red Bull understood to be of 'great concern' to the team according to Helmut Marko, and now fierce rival Russell is being linked with a move to Aston Martin with silly season fully underway.

According to a report from Motorsport.com, Russell is a target to lead Aston Martin’s F1 revival in 2026 and they report that the Brit is being considered as part of the team’s future plans ahead of regulation changes in 2026.

GPFans contacted Aston Martin for comment on the rumours, with a spokesperson reiterating that both current drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso are contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

What could Russell's career look like at Aston Martin?

Off the back of his first victory of the season at the Canadian GP last weekend, Russell declared that the triumph in Montreal would hardly hurt his chances of negotiating a new contract.

The win ahead of rival Verstappen came at an ideal time for Russell, who was joined on the podium by the Dutchman in P2 and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, who finished third.

Max Verstappen and George Russell could be set for a contract battle away from the track

The Silver Arrow drivers earned the first double podium of their debut campaign as team-mates last weekend, leaving team boss Toto Wolff with the tricky decision of who to drop from his outfit should Verstappen become available in the hectic driver market.

Both Russell and Wolff remain positive about their future together despite no official contract extension and these new rumours of Aston Martin's interest, but until the British star puts pen to paper, rumours will likely continue to swirl.

Aston Martin already hired F1 design legend Adrian Newey as the first step in their master plan to get ahead of the regulation changes.

Both Alonso and Stroll are contracted to the Silverstone-based outfit until the end of 2026, and an imminent driver switch for next season is not expected to happen.

