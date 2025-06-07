Aston Martin F1 ready to act on Max Verstappen U-turn

Aston Martin Formula 1 team could be set to benefit from a U-turn from Max Verstappen should the four-time champion trigger the exit clause he reportedly has within his Red Bull contract.

The Dutchman is set to race for Christian Horner's F1 outfit until the end of 2028, and although Aston Martin have always insisted their primary plan is to run Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as their lineup for the foreseeable future, Verstappen could be about to initiate a performance clause with Red Bull, putting him back on the market.

Amid his fourth championship campaign last season, it was reported the terms which could have seen Verstappen leave the team came under the clause that if Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko left, so could Verstappen.

Despite pledging his signature to a contract with Red Bull, the exit clause which could reportedly come into play this season concerns what happens if Verstappen sits outside the top three in the drivers' championship by the time the summer break rolls around. If true, this could see Verstappen go against his current commitment to Red Bull.

Even the team's own Dr Marko believes the reigning champion won't hang around if they can no longer provide him with machinery capable of competing for a fifth consecutive title, and Aston Martin appear ready to pounce.

Max Verstappen the hottest signature of 2025 silly season

Should Verstappen announce his intention to leave Red Bull ahead of 2026, his signature would be the top prize many teams in the paddock long to acquire.

Much like Lewis Hamilton or Carlos Sainz last season, Verstappen's decision could be the piece of the puzzle many F1 teams are waiting on before solidifying their own driver lineups ahead of the regulations overhaul next year.

Verstappen would no doubt have his pick of the bunch when selecting the team he thinks are most likely to deliver a chance at further championship success, and although many teams appear comfortable with their driver duos, you can never say never in F1!

According to the latest report from The Times, "Aston Martin are understood to be one of those who have expressed interest in him."

Mercedes are another you can never truly rule out as Toto Wolff is yet to confirm the future of number one driver George Russell, with contract negotiations understood to be currently taking place.

Despite the Silverstone-based team frequently confirming they are happy with their current lineup of Alonso and Stroll, Aston Martin have the one person Verstappen knows he can almost always rely on to make a car more competitive- Adrian Newey.

With Newey now firmly settled in at Lawrence Stroll's team and championship success consistently listed as their top priority, could Aston Martin really resist the allure of a champion whose partnership with Newey has been tried and tested?

When the result is four drivers' titles and two constructors' trophies for Newey and Verstappen, surely the temptation is too much to resist.

