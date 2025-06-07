F1 News Today: Hamilton pay damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion

Hamilton's former team-mate has revealed what their rivalry truly cost them after a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari insist bizarre Verstappen problem to blame for Hamilton radio issues

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has blamed a bizarre issue surrounding Max Verstappen as the reason for a miscommunication between Lewis Hamilton and race engineer Riccardo Adami.

World champion driver makes surprise return after secret F1 team test

Toyota star Kamui Kobayashi has returned to the cockpit of a Formula 1 car after 11 years away from the sport.

Jenson Button issues defiant Cadillac message

Former Formula 1 driver and 2009 champion Jenson Button has issued a defiant message on his chances with Cadillac at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Max Verstappen mutes Netflix with genius move

Max Verstappen found a unique way to stop Netflix from listening in to one of his conversations at the Spanish Grand Prix.

