close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2025

F1 News Today: Hamilton pay damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion

F1 News Today: Hamilton pay damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2025

Hamilton's former team-mate has revealed what their rivalry truly cost them after a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari insist bizarre Verstappen problem to blame for Hamilton radio issues

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has blamed a bizarre issue surrounding Max Verstappen as the reason for a miscommunication between Lewis Hamilton and race engineer Riccardo Adami.

➡️ READ MORE

World champion driver makes surprise return after secret F1 team test

Toyota star Kamui Kobayashi has returned to the cockpit of a Formula 1 car after 11 years away from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Jenson Button issues defiant Cadillac message

Former Formula 1 driver and 2009 champion Jenson Button has issued a defiant message on his chances with Cadillac at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen mutes Netflix with genius move

Max Verstappen found a unique way to stop Netflix from listening in to one of his conversations at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Hamilton Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton holds key political meeting as Red Bull driver swap discussed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton holds key political meeting as Red Bull driver swap discussed

  • Yesterday 06:57
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton looks doomed as Italian media mock Ferrari flop
F1 Today

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton looks doomed as Italian media mock Ferrari flop

  • June 3, 2025 16:14

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton pay damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Ricciardo verdict declared on Red Bull return as Verstappen defence launched

  • Yesterday 23:55
F1 News & Gossip

Jenson Button issues defiant Cadillac message

  • Yesterday 23:13
F1 Social

Max Verstappen mutes Netflix with genius move

  • Yesterday 22:26
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • Yesterday 21:43
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari ultimatum as Lewis Hamilton row emerges away from the track

  • Yesterday 21:28
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after late Imola Grand Prix drama
200.000+ views

FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after late Imola Grand Prix drama

  • 18 may

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x