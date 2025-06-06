Jenson Button issues defiant Cadillac message

Former Formula 1 driver and 2009 champion Jenson Button has issued a defiant message on his chances with Cadillac at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 45-year-old is set to race in the iconic motorsport event which also marks the fourth round of his season with the American outfit in the 2025 World Endurance Championship.

In a promotional video ahead of the legendary 24-hour endurance race, Button featured alongside many of his fellow WEC stars including Ferrari F1 reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and even MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi.

Each driver declared their confidence that this year would be their country's year for victory, with Giovinazzi declaring in Italian: "We are going to try to win Le Mans" whilst perched on his Ferrari 499P which has delivered victory for the Italian outfit two consecutive years in a row.

Button on the other hand put his faith in Cadillac rather than Britain, delivering a defiant message to the camera, stating: "This year it's Cadillac's turn!"

The renowned event returns to the Circuit de la Sarthe next week for the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Ferrari leading the standings and Button's Cadillac team reportedly confident that they could claim victory 75 years since making their debut there.

How has Button's Cadillac campaign gone so far in 2025?

Cadillac heads to France fifth in the manufacturer's championship standings after the first three rounds of this year's campaign.

Despite racing in WEC last season, this year marks Button's first full campaign with Cadillac Hertz Team Jota given the British racing outfit opted to switch from Porsche to Cadillac ahead of 2025.

Button has so far contributed to putting the number 38 car to its best grid position of P6 last time out at Spa-Francorchamps alongside team-mates Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais having got off to a disappointing start.

Cadillac's back-to-back results in the hypercar competition of P16 in Qatar and Italy did not do justice to the performance the F1 champion feels he is capable of extracting from his WEC machinery, but the positive result in Belgium last month puts the team in good stead for a boost ahead of the most important event on the calendar.

Speaking ahead of Le Mans 2025, Button said: "I’m looking forward to returning to Le Mans with JOTA in the Cadillac."

"The team has had great success there, and we’re quietly confident that the experience we collectively have at the track and with the car will benefit us. There’s always a great atmosphere, and working through our programme efficiently and effectively on Test Day will go a long way towards setting the car up for qualifying and the race. And then, we get down to business..."

JUNE IS ON - and the countdown to #LeMans24 is ticking!

🏁 Got your guess on who’ll take the win on June 15?

🎬👀 Don’t stop halfway — watch the video until the end! pic.twitter.com/2wBLO1gxlS — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 1, 2025

